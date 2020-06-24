“I miss my mom. I worry that after this long time apart, she will no longer recognize me or my sisters. I worry that she will have fewer words when we see her again. I worry that she is declining more quickly and that March 11 might be the last time I got to see her alive.” — writes Ann E. Green, an English professor at St. Joseph’s University, about not being able to see her mother, who has dementia, because of COVID-19 restrictions.