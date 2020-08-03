News broke last night that Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He was sent home to quarantine last night, the team confirmed in a statement. My colleagues EJ Smith, Les Bowen, and Jeff McLane reported that Pederson will be involved with the team virtually as much as he can, but that assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley will assume head-coaching responsibilities.

In other news, expect some rain this week with Tropical Storm Isaias approaching the East Coast. Also, my colleagues took a look at the future of some of our routine behaviors in a post-coronavirus world, from handshakes to sharing dessert.

Bars closed and traffic dropped during the pandemic. So why so many DUI arrests?

During the early summer, DUI arrests neared pre-pandemic levels, according to Pennsylvania State Police figures. And that’s happening with less traffic and restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants.

As of the middle of last month, traffic on interstates and major freeways was down 13% compared with 2019, a PennDot spokesperson told my colleague Patricia Madej. Along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, traffic is down about 24%.

Bankrupt Hertz is still wrongly accusing customers of stealing its cars, lawsuit claims

Lawyer Francis A. Malofiy of Media claims that Hertz has wrongfully accused hundreds of its customers of stealing cars they rented. His 20 clients are scattered across the country, but one of his clients from South Jersey was sent to jail for four months, leaving him broke. Although he says he tried to extend the rental contract on a Dodge Ram, Hertz reported the truck stolen and accused him of grand theft auto, leading to his arrest.

Opinions

Stimulus plan for White House housing
Signe Wilkinson
Signe Wilkinson
Stimulus plan for White House housing

“And yeah, maybe like some of you out there, I’m desperately seeking signs that things will be OK, but it felt more than coincidental when on the day that I arranged to have the library installed, [Rep. John] Lewis gifted the world with his final words.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about promoting “good trouble” with her new Little Free Library.

Your Daily Dose of | Day Trips

Road trips for pandemic times.
Andie_Alpion / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Road trips for pandemic times.

If you have the urge to get out of the house right now but want to travel somewhere safely without going too far, a day trip might be best for you. My colleagues rounded up suggestions for trips near Philly — some offer stunning scenery, others take you to the region’s wineries and drive-ins.