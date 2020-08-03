News broke last night that Eagles coach Doug Pederson has tested positive for the coronavirus. He was sent home to quarantine last night, the team confirmed in a statement. My colleagues EJ Smith, Les Bowen, and Jeff McLane reported that Pederson will be involved with the team virtually as much as he can, but that assistant head coach and running backs coach Duce Staley will assume head-coaching responsibilities.
In other news, expect some rain this week with Tropical Storm Isaias approaching the East Coast. Also, my colleagues took a look at the future of some of our routine behaviors in a post-coronavirus world, from handshakes to sharing dessert.
During the early summer, DUI arrests neared pre-pandemic levels, according to Pennsylvania State Police figures. And that’s happening with less traffic and restrictions imposed on bars and restaurants.
As of the middle of last month, traffic on interstates and major freeways was down 13% compared with 2019, a PennDot spokesperson told my colleague Patricia Madej. Along the Pennsylvania Turnpike, traffic is down about 24%.
Lawyer Francis A. Malofiy of Media claims that Hertz has wrongfully accused hundreds of its customers of stealing cars they rented. His 20 clients are scattered across the country, but one of his clients from South Jersey was sent to jail for four months, leaving him broke. Although he says he tried to extend the rental contract on a Dodge Ram, Hertz reported the truck stolen and accused him of grand theft auto, leading to his arrest.
- Last month was one of the hottest Julys since records started being kept in 1871. But there were zero heat-related deaths in Philly, continuing a promising trend. The weather might get a little wet this week, though, as Tropical Storm Isaias approaches the East Coast, potentially bringing heavy rain and flooding.
- If your mail has been delayed, you’re not alone. A short-staffed Postal Service is struggling to keep up.
- People are worried about paying bills with $600 in pandemic unemployment assistance expiring. Here are some ways you can find support.
- When students return to Philly-area colleges, the universities are planning to test students and staff. The protocols at each school are different.
- Driving tests are easier because of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania, making safety experts concerned.
- Philly courts have been mostly stalled by the coronavirus, leaving thousands in limbo.
- 🍿Movie theaters in the Philly suburbs are just trying to get customers to show up again.
- 🔮My colleagues have been writing about what life will be like once the pandemic is over. Will we ever hug again? What about sharing dessert? Will we care as much about how we look?
- 🏀The Sixers looked like the same old team yesterday, columnist David Murphy wrote after the team’s loss to the undermanned Pacers in their first game back during the NBA’s restart. They take on the Spurs tonight.
- 🏒The Flyers got off to a strong start in the NHL’s return to play, beating the Bruins, 4-1.
- ⚾The Phillies are supposed to play the Yankees tonight, but how do fans feel about restarting following last week’s coronavirus scare? As for the rest of the season, the MLB is hoping stricter protocols can keep it alive.
- Is the word “picnic” racist? There are a lot of questions about language right now. My colleague Elizabeth Wellington writes about how to deal with them.
“And yeah, maybe like some of you out there, I’m desperately seeking signs that things will be OK, but it felt more than coincidental when on the day that I arranged to have the library installed, [Rep. John] Lewis gifted the world with his final words.” — writes columnist Helen Ubiñas about promoting “good trouble” with her new Little Free Library.
- Columnist Maria Panaritis writes about whether it’s time to panic about school reopenings.
- Restrictions facing immigrant doctors make it increasingly hard for rural and underserved areas to get necessary health care, writes Monica Yulieth Hinestroza Jordan, an internal-medicine resident in Philadelphia.
- WHYY gives an update on getting undercounted Philly neighborhoods to fill out the census. Groups are using unconventional approaches, including a parade intended to raise awareness.
- In a Players Tribune essay, Pac-12 football players wrote that they will opt-out of fall camp and games unless their demands “to protect and benefit both scholarship and walk-on athletes” are guaranteed in writing. Could this be what the future of college sports looks like?
- Could Trump’s threatened TikTok ban motivate young people to vote? Some think so, according to NBC News.
If you have the urge to get out of the house right now but want to travel somewhere safely without going too far, a day trip might be best for you. My colleagues rounded up suggestions for trips near Philly — some offer stunning scenery, others take you to the region’s wineries and drive-ins.