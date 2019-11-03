The leaves are rapidly falling and the temperatures are starting to drop, marking the early signs of a year beginning to draw to a close. (Heck, even those first holiday season sales are popping up in commercials.) If you haven’t done so yet, fall cleaning is likely in store, and with that, it may be a good time to look through your finances and touch base with your budget as 2020 approaches. In our Q&A, you’ll find some useful links to help you manage your finances and investments.
- The Eagles are flying high off of their impressive win in Buffalo, and will look to extend their win streak and stay competitive in the playoff hunt today. They welcome the Chicago Bears to Lincoln Financial Field at 1 p.m., a talented but struggling team. By flexing their strong run game against Buffalo, watch if the Eagles rotate their running backs to push the ground game and attack the Bears’ defense in the trenches.
- The Sixers struggled last night in Portland without Joel Embiid (who served the first of his two-game suspension for fighting the Timberwolves Karl-Anthony Towns last week). But a second-half comeback was capped off by a Furkan Korkmaz three-pointer with just 0.4 seconds left to keep the Sixers as the only remaining undefeated team in the NBA.
- Look for our story tomorrow by health reporter Marie McCullough, whose deep reporting shows the journey some children with cancer face as they turn into survivors and grow up dealing with the aftereffects. Some of them must face the grim reality of dealing with other cancers as they get older.
- South Philly neighborhood upended by longtime resident’s apparent land grab as property values soar
- Son charged with killing mother, stepfather and 2 brothers in West Philadelphia home, police say
- Women of weed rise high in Philly
- Joe Girardi’s rules as Phillies manager may be unwritten but they will be real | Bob Brookover
- The AMC Dine In theater at the Fashion District opens Nov. 4. Here’s what it has to offer.
Each week we go behind the scenes with one of our reporters or editors to discuss their work and the challenges they face along the way. This week we chat with Erin Arvedlund, who focuses on personal finances and investing.
As a financial reporter, what kinds of stories capture your attention?
Anything that’s deliberately confusing. I hate when regular people are taken advantage of by complex financial products. And student loans!
What are some common financial mistakes people make?
Investing with friends and family and not trusting their intuition.
When it comes to personal finances, what’s a major issue that people should know about?
Interest rates are so low that it’s hard to find returns better than the stock market. Also, I’m just as bad at paying down my credit card bill as everyone else!
What are some good resources for people to improve their financial and investing literacy?
Investopedia and the Wall Street Journal. I also like Yahoo Finance and that TV show American Greed.
The fact that a nonprofit corporation was not established is irrelevant. If the neighbors went in together in a partnership with this guy, he cannot screw them over by transferring the properties to himself. Lawsuit coming--he will lose. He owed his neighbors a fiduciary duty of fairness. And it’s pretty apparent that he was not fair with them. — Palestra John, on South Philly neighborhood upended by longtime resident’s apparent land grab as property values soar