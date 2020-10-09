Happy Friday! Today, I’ll be using this space to happily introduce my new colleague. Here’s a little note from her:

Hello there. I’m Ashley Hoffman, and from here on out, I’ll be writing plenty of our morning newsletters to get you what you need to start your day — the best of our journalism. I can’t wait to get to know your reading habits and preferences. And not to worry. You’ll still hear from Josh Rosenblat and Lauren Aguirre, who will be in the mix and lurking in your inbox.

Undocumented immigrants and churches that give them sanctuary face breaking points

Oneita and Clive Thompson pose for a portrait after they moved into the Tabernacle United Church in Philadelphia last month.
DAVID MAIALETTI / Staff Photographer
Call it sanctuary fatigue: Desperate migrants, churches, and supporters joyfully join in an alliance to shelter undocumented immigrants, only to find about a year later that they’re all tired, stressed, and frustrated. It’s different in every situation, but in two of the four sanctuary cases in Philadelphia since late 2016, immigrant families ended up leaving one church for another.

“The reality of sanctuary, once the TV cameras leave, once you settle into it, it’s very hard,” said Peter Pedemonti, codirector of New Sanctuary Movement of Philadelphia. “You’ve lost your job, you’ve lost your freedom, you’re in a church every single day.”

New COVID-19 cases are rising, and officials in Pennsylvania and New Jersey are concerned

In the Philadelphia area, new coronavirus cases are rising. On Thursday, both Pennsylvania and New Jersey saw the highest number of reported cases in one day since May. Pennsylvania reported 1,376 new cases, while New Jersey reported 1,301. And those surpassed already high numbers from earlier in the week. New Jersey officials said they fear the state is on the cusp of a second wave, while Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said he was “very concerned” about the virus' new trajectory in the commonwealth.

Lawmakers mount new push to give Pa. counties more flexibility in counting mail-in ballots

Lawmakers are making one final push to fix what county officials across the state say is the number-one issue standing in the way of a timely vote count: when ballots can actually start being counted. Currently, Pennsylvania law prevents any ballots from being processed until Election Day, Nov. 3. This holds true even as mail ballots are returned well before then.

Because of the required wait, it could take many days after the election to finalize an accurate tally. County commissioners have pleaded for months for more flexibility to begin the process in advance.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@boristhemainlinepig/Instagram
@boristhemainlinepig/Instagram
Hope this picture brings a smile to your Friday! Thanks for sharing this cutie, @boristhemainlinepig!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Rob Tornoe's coronavirus cartoon for Friday, October 9.
Rob Tornoe / staff
“So today, tomorrow, and every day that calls for it, speak up. Don’t apologize, and say it straight. I am speaking. She is speaking. We are speaking.” — writes Helen Ubiñas that Kamala Harris’ “I’m speaking” debate moment shows how people should fight disrespectful interruptions by amplifying women’s voices.

Your Daily Dose of | The Upside

Barney Corrigan poses for a portrait outside of his Westville, Gloucester County, home last month.
HEATHER KHALIFA / Staff Photographer
When the pandemic struck New Jersey, Barney Corrigan wanted to do something to serve the public. So, he built a small food pantry on his lawn in Gloucester County and asked people to donate. Eventually, he received so many donations, he had to move the operation to his garage to fit them all.