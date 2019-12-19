The U.S. House of Representatives voted last night to impeach President Donald Trump. The vote broke mostly along party lines, but one local congressman was an exception. We have more coverage of what’s going on in Washington.

The House has impeached President Donald Trump

In a vote with historic implications, the House voted to impeach President Trump. Representatives voted almost entirely along party lines on both articles of impeachment — abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

Notable “nay” votes came from Rep. Jeff Van Drew, the South Jerseyan who plans to switch to the Republican Party after the impeachment. He sat with the GOP yesterday. Aside from Van Drew, the Philadelphia region’s representatives voted along party lines.

As the vote took place on Capitol Hill, Trump held a rally in Battle Creek, Mich., telling his supporters, “We did nothing wrong.”

Philadelphia is a city of extremes: High incomes and high poverty, report shows

According to new census data released this morning, Philadelphia remains a city of extremes. In some neighborhoods, residents prosper. In others, poverty deepens at the same time. A new survey from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey looked at poverty and median household income by neighborhood, among other variables, over five years.

Compared to the very first version of this survey, which covered the years 2005 through 2009, 15 Philadelphia neighborhoods saw income rise while 39 had decreases. Similarly, poverty fell in 17 neighborhoods but jumped in 38 others. The neighborhood with the biggest increase in income was Graduate Hospital. The largest decrease occurred in Hunting Park.

Opinions

Donald Trump emojis Nancy Pelosi
Signe Wilkinson
Donald Trump emojis Nancy Pelosi

“Imagine being forced to go into a building five days a week where you might get brain damage because of chipped lead paint, or cancer because of exposed asbestos — a chemical that, as of Dec. 17, has shut down four Philadelphia schools this year.” — State Rep. Elizabeth Fiedler writes for The Inquirer about the latest Philly school to close this year due to asbestos issues.

  • When it comes to the controversial video posted by a Temple student, it’s possible to both disagree with the student’s language and with the university’s “Orwellian reaction," writes Albert Eisenberg, a Philadelphia-based political consultant who formerly worked for the city’s Republican Party.
  • New Jersey lawmakers should not have bowed to anti-vaxxers by delaying a vote on a bill that would eliminate the state’s faith-based exemption for common vaccinations, the Inquirer Editorial Board writes.

Your Daily Dose of | History

From left to right: Inquirer front pages featuring coverage of the impeachments of Presidents Andrew Johnson, Bill Clinton, and Donald Trump.

In the history of the United States, three presidents have been impeached. Andrew Johnson was in 1868. Bill Clinton was in 1998. And last night, Donald Trump joined the list. The Inquirer has covered them all. Step into a time machine and see the historic front pages that featured our coverage.