President Donald Trump is headed to Pennsylvania tomorrow to visit a Lehigh Valley medical equipment distributor after earlier this week calling for Gov. Tom Wolf to reopen the state more quickly. So far, though, stay-at-home orders like the one in Philly seem to have been saving lives, according to public health researchers at Drexel University.

— Josh Rosenblat (@joshrosenblat, morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

He gets no sleep collecting bodies of the pandemic’s victims: ‘It’s not a job for everyone'

When someone dies in a nursing home or a hospital or a home, Preston Griffin’s phone will ring. These days, a funeral director is usually telling him that the coronavirus was to blame. Then, Griffin’s routine begins. He dresses in a suit and tie, and drives in his Yukon Denali with a mask, gown, booties, and gloves on the passenger seat. He has two stretchers and body bags in the back. He’s off to collect another body.

Funeral directors know Griffin as their representative in life’s darkest hour. He meets families who are grieving, and they often remember him fondly. It’s common for Griffin to be the face associated with the family’s final goodbye.

Here’s how many lives might’ve been saved by Philadelphia staying at home

Public health researchers at Drexel are modeling the deaths and suffering that have been — and could be — averted by coronavirus shutdown measures.

They found that, compared with having no safeguards, the first 45 days of Philly’s lockdown helped avoid about 57,000 hospitalizations and 6,200 deaths. And if the city stays hunkered down until May 22, it could help save an estimated 7,100 lives.

Pa. nursing homes with COVID-19 cases should test all residents and staff, health officials say

Pennsylvania released new guidance to nursing homes suggesting that the locations with confirmed coronavirus cases should test all of their residents and staff.

Specifically, Secretary of Health Rachel Levine called the strategy “universal testing” and Gov. Wolf characterized it as “fairly radical.” But an advisory state officials said was sent to facilities notes that all residents “should be considered” for testing if the place had confirmed COVID-19 cases.

What you need to know today

Through your eyes | #OurPhilly

@kees2life/Instagram

Love the bird’s-eye view of this street art. Great find, @kees2life.

Tag your Instagram posts or tweets with #OurPhilly and we’ll pick our favorite each day to feature in this newsletter and give you a shout out!

That’s interesting

Opinions

Home schooling wears thin
Signe Wilkinson
Home schooling wears thin

"It nearly killed me. It’s like a computer hacker. It gets into your body and tries to find things that it can prey on to shut your body down for good.” — COVID-19 survivor Brian Robinson told columnist Jenice Armstrong about his experience fighting the virus.

What we’re reading

Your Daily Dose of | Flyover pics 📸

177th Fighter Wing (left) and KC-135R flyover NJ on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.
ALEJANDRO A. ALVAREZ / Staff Photographer
177th Fighter Wing (left) and KC-135R flyover NJ on Tuesday, May 12, 2020.

In case you missed the New Jersey Air National Guard’s flyover yesterday, my colleagues were on the scene to capture both the sky and those watching down below. The flyover was meant to honor COVID-19 first responders.