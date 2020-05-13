When someone dies in a nursing home or a hospital or a home, Preston Griffin’s phone will ring. These days, a funeral director is usually telling him that the coronavirus was to blame. Then, Griffin’s routine begins. He dresses in a suit and tie, and drives in his Yukon Denali with a mask, gown, booties, and gloves on the passenger seat. He has two stretchers and body bags in the back. He’s off to collect another body.