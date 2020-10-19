President Donald Trump recently pitched suburban women with a plea at a rally in Johnstown, Pa.: “Will you please like me?” If the polls are any indication, the answer may be no, and it could decide who wins the White House in the end. We talked to women who voted for Trump in 2016 about why they’re done with him in 2020.
Plus, the Eagles lost to the Ravens 30-28 yesterday. The better story is how the season’s first in-person Eagles fans went back to the stadium feeling thrilled, but weird, about the quiet atmosphere.
Trump won half of the votes white women cast in Pennsylvania in 2016, helping him win the state narrowly.
But now polls suggest the women Trump may need to line the road to clinching the election are deserting him in droves. Women told reporter Julia Terruso the move came down to how he handled the coronavirus pandemic, the protests against systemic racism and a general lack of empathy. “Most women have wised up by now,” a farmer in Clarksburg said.
If this sticks, women could hand Joe Biden Pennsylvania.
The sea of green was more like a bunch of spread out puddles as some fans were allowed to return to Lincoln Financial Field to cheer on the Eagles. Our Susan Snyder talked to fans on the inside about the surreal experience. Fans were delighted to bang on seats, enjoy speedy snack and restroom trips, and a father and son were able to score tickets on the 50-yard line.
Our series taking a closer look at the job prospects in Philly through the people who do the work continues. From a start-up owner jumping through hoops to a laid-off stage manager concerned about health insurance, we asked Philadelphians to define what the future of work means to them in their own words.
And a recent must-read installment of our series is the success story of a medical assistant who juggled classes to become a registered nurse with double the salary.
- Hospitals aren’t burdened despite fast-rising COVID-19 cases in Pa. and NJ. yet.
- Even seniors are leaving the Trump train apparently. The last straw? The pandemic.
- The Poconos is a leaf peeper’s paradise right now, and it could help businesses.
- Philly houses are selling faster than last year with no sign of things slowing down, and it’s a bright spot for the economy.
- On Twitter, there was an outpouring of for Carson Wentz during the Eagles game.
- There was a march through West Philly yesterday afternoon calling for people to get out the vote.
- Nancy Pelosi set a 48-hour deadline to approve the stimulus deal.
- 🥤Grocery stores are getting fizzy with it by stocking up on Hank’s craft sodas as more people buy bubbles.
- 💰Wondering if stealing government loan money from pandemic relief could work? Let’s meet this ex-con who committed loan fraud first.
- 💌This couple made a pact to move in together and ride the pandemic out before they ever stayed over each other’s house.
- 🐕High demand for pandemic puppy pals is straining the dog industry and officers who investigate neglect.
- 🏀Adam Sandler is popping up all over Philly for a) angry golf b) high-stakes diamond deals or c) to film the Netflix movie Hustle about an unjustly fired basketball scout?
- 🎨Kehinde Wiley’s highly anticipated statue of a modern young Black man riding a horse, instead of an emperor or a Confederate general, was unveiled in West Philly this weekend.
“According to the White House, Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is supposed to serve as a step forward for women’s rights. It’s fair to take issue with the historical lack of diversity in the Supreme Court that makes the nomination of a woman a recent phenomenon, and with the timing of this process so close to the election. It’s equally fair to take issue with some of the nominee’s views. What isn’t fair is to interrogate how she manages her children alongside her job. Frankly, that’s no one’s business.” — writes teacher Nancy Ironside about why it should be off-limits to ask women ‘who does the laundry?’ when similar questions are rarely asked of men in the public eye.
- A child witness to her mother’s murder sought healing 20 years later from the former Inquirer journalist on the story. Our Maria Panaritis wrote about this unusual relationship.
Philadelphia may not be figuring out the dirt bike and ATV situation, but the coal town Shamokin is allowing riders to roam legally for the tourism boost. The hope of boot traffic is already giving the area some new business action.