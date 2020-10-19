“According to the White House, Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination is supposed to serve as a step forward for women’s rights. It’s fair to take issue with the historical lack of diversity in the Supreme Court that makes the nomination of a woman a recent phenomenon, and with the timing of this process so close to the election. It’s equally fair to take issue with some of the nominee’s views. What isn’t fair is to interrogate how she manages her children alongside her job. Frankly, that’s no one’s business.” — writes teacher Nancy Ironside about why it should be off-limits to ask women ‘who does the laundry?’ when similar questions are rarely asked of men in the public eye.