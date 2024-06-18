🔥 Sizzling summer | Morning Newsletter

Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter

Hiya, Philly. Today’s weather report is also our top story: It’s hot out. Really, really hot.

A heat wave is forecasted to sweep the U.S. this week, with regional temps in the 90s expected to linger through at least Saturday. We have the rundown on why Philadelphia summers are getting hotter and feeling worse, as well as how to stay safe and cool.

Advertisement

And a South Jersey power broker and five allies — including a former Camden mayor — have been charged in a 13-count racketeering indictment. Here’s what you need to know.

P.S. Tomorrow is Juneteenth, so this newsletter won’t reappear in your inbox until Friday. Here’s how to celebrate in Philly and what’s closed on the federal holiday.

— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

Mother Nature really wanted us to know this week is the official start of summer. A projected heat wave kicked off Monday afternoon when the thermostat hit 90, and temps may reach 100 by the weekend.

🔥 The numbers back it up: Philly summers are getting hotter. Average summer temperatures in recent years have been about 2 degrees higher than the previous century. We’re also getting fewer breaks, with more consistent hot days in a month and warmer nights.

🔥 Check out this interactive look at temperature trends in Philly.

🔥 We also have a new guide to staying safe this summer, featuring info on the city’s hottest neighborhoods, how to keep pets cool, and where to find a public pool or cooling center. Plus, here are the most efficient ways to use your A/C and save money on energy bills.

My plan this week? I’ll be hiding out at Kelly Pool and playing my favorite Santana/Rob Thomas song on repeat.

A South Jersey power broker and five of his allies have been charged in a sweeping racketeering case.

Who is George E. Norcross III? Norcross, 68, is an insurance exec and longtime Democratic political backer. The Camden County native works as the executive chairman of insurance firm Conner, Strong & Buckelew and chairman of the board at Cooper Health.

What are the charges? Prosecutors allege the Norcross and his allies wielded their influence to corruptly obtain real estate along the Camden waterfront. Norcross and the others are charged with various acts of racketeering, financial facilitation, misconduct by a corporate official, and official misconduct. (See the full 111-page indictment here.)

What officials are saying: “On full display in this indictment is how a group of unelected, private businessmen used their power and influence to get government to aid their criminal enterprise and further its interests,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.

Here’s everything you need to know about the racketeering indictment against Norcross and other members of his political machine.

What you should know today

🧠 Trivia time

Potato chips inspired by local food purveyors are competing in Herr’s Flavored by Philly contest. Which flavor is not in the running?

A) Cheese ravioli and marinara from Talluto’s

B) Potato pierogi from Mom-Mom’s Kitchen

C) Stromboli from Romano’s

D) Pepper steak from Jim’s Steaks

Think you know? Check your answer.

What we’re...

🐲 Celebrating: The Year of the Dragon at Franklin Square’s Chinese Lantern Festival.

🥕 Saying goodbye to: The 28-year-old nonprofit Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, which will close on June 28.

🥪 Ordering: A “Jason” or a “Kylie” during this summer’s Hoagiefest.

🧩 Unscramble the anagram

Delaware’s largest health system, headquartered in Wilmington.

ANARCHISTIC ERA

Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Susan Boyle, who solved Monday’s anagram: Waterdogs, a.k.a. Philadelphia’s Premier Lacrosse League team. They made their hometown debut last weekend.

Photo of the day

🏳️‍🌈 One more fun thing: Our communities desk joined Philly’s only LGBTQ+ square dance group, Independence Squares, where all are welcome on the dance floor.

See you back here Friday. Until then, have a great week!

P.S. Yesterday’s newsletter contained an error. Philly saw 897 shootings in the first five months of 2022, not 2021.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.