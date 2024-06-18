🔥 Sizzling summer | Morning Newsletter
And the Norcross indictment, explained.
The Morning Newsletter
Start your day with the Philly news you need and the stories you want all in one easy-to-read newsletter
Hiya, Philly. Today’s weather report is also our top story: It’s hot out. Really, really hot.
A heat wave is forecasted to sweep the U.S. this week, with regional temps in the 90s expected to linger through at least Saturday. We have the rundown on why Philadelphia summers are getting hotter and feeling worse, as well as how to stay safe and cool.
And a South Jersey power broker and five allies — including a former Camden mayor — have been charged in a 13-count racketeering indictment. Here’s what you need to know.
P.S. Tomorrow is Juneteenth, so this newsletter won’t reappear in your inbox until Friday. Here’s how to celebrate in Philly and what’s closed on the federal holiday.
— Julie Zeglen (morningnewsletter@inquirer.com)
If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.
Mother Nature really wanted us to know this week is the official start of summer. A projected heat wave kicked off Monday afternoon when the thermostat hit 90, and temps may reach 100 by the weekend.
🔥 The numbers back it up: Philly summers are getting hotter. Average summer temperatures in recent years have been about 2 degrees higher than the previous century. We’re also getting fewer breaks, with more consistent hot days in a month and warmer nights.
🔥 Check out this interactive look at temperature trends in Philly.
🔥 We also have a new guide to staying safe this summer, featuring info on the city’s hottest neighborhoods, how to keep pets cool, and where to find a public pool or cooling center. Plus, here are the most efficient ways to use your A/C and save money on energy bills.
My plan this week? I’ll be hiding out at Kelly Pool and playing my favorite Santana/Rob Thomas song on repeat.
A South Jersey power broker and five of his allies have been charged in a sweeping racketeering case.
Who is George E. Norcross III? Norcross, 68, is an insurance exec and longtime Democratic political backer. The Camden County native works as the executive chairman of insurance firm Conner, Strong & Buckelew and chairman of the board at Cooper Health.
What are the charges? Prosecutors allege the Norcross and his allies wielded their influence to corruptly obtain real estate along the Camden waterfront. Norcross and the others are charged with various acts of racketeering, financial facilitation, misconduct by a corporate official, and official misconduct. (See the full 111-page indictment here.)
What officials are saying: “On full display in this indictment is how a group of unelected, private businessmen used their power and influence to get government to aid their criminal enterprise and further its interests,” New Jersey Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
Here’s everything you need to know about the racketeering indictment against Norcross and other members of his political machine.
What you should know today
Kensington’s police force is expected to nearly triple this week with the arrival of 75 rookie officers. “Your deployment is going to be something never done in the history of our policing world,” Commissioner Kevin Bethel said during their graduation Monday.
Members of Philadelphia City Council’s labor committee expressed skepticism Monday about Mayor Cherelle L. Parker’s plan to require all city workers to return to in-person work full-time in July. Hundreds of city employees attended the hearing in protest.
Council President Kenyatta Johnson has convened a new Tax Reform Commission to analyze and make recommendations for changing Philly’s tax system.
A state hearing about the University of the Arts’ sudden shutdown revealed red flags before closure, a failed move to save the school, and an accusation of “cowards” on the board.
A man accused of killing an off-duty Philly cop will be released from prison after a judge ruled that prosecutors had improperly withheld evidence.
The family of an Eagles fan who died after suffering a heart attack at Lincoln Financial Field has settled a wrongful-death lawsuit with the team, stadium, and its emergency medical services provider.
A South Jersey student suspended for the entire school year and placed on home instruction because of a cafeteria fight must be allowed back in school, the state education commissioner ruled.
Four years after their legal battle started, some of the more than 350 women suing the Central Bucks School District over unequal pay are headed to court Tuesday.
A pronatalist Republican who is one-half of a controversial Montco couple with a sizable following on YouTube will be on the ballot in November.
The granddaughter of the Camac Baths founder hopes her family’s bathhouse memorabilia will be included in the new Midwood condos built on the Gayborhood site.
🧠 Trivia time
Potato chips inspired by local food purveyors are competing in Herr’s Flavored by Philly contest. Which flavor is not in the running?
A) Cheese ravioli and marinara from Talluto’s
B) Potato pierogi from Mom-Mom’s Kitchen
C) Stromboli from Romano’s
D) Pepper steak from Jim’s Steaks
Think you know? Check your answer.
What we’re...
🐲 Celebrating: The Year of the Dragon at Franklin Square’s Chinese Lantern Festival.
🥕 Saying goodbye to: The 28-year-old nonprofit Greater Philadelphia Coalition Against Hunger, which will close on June 28.
🥪 Ordering: A “Jason” or a “Kylie” during this summer’s Hoagiefest.
🧩 Unscramble the anagram
Delaware’s largest health system, headquartered in Wilmington.
ANARCHISTIC ERA
Email us if you know the answer. We’ll select a reader at random to shout out here. Cheers to Susan Boyle, who solved Monday’s anagram: Waterdogs, a.k.a. Philadelphia’s Premier Lacrosse League team. They made their hometown debut last weekend.
Photo of the day
🏳️🌈 One more fun thing: Our communities desk joined Philly’s only LGBTQ+ square dance group, Independence Squares, where all are welcome on the dance floor.
See you back here Friday. Until then, have a great week!
P.S. Yesterday’s newsletter contained an error. Philly saw 897 shootings in the first five months of 2022, not 2021.
By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.