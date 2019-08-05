Quinn played all 15 innings of the Phillies’ 4-3 loss to the White Sox and, well, he made the most of it. He led off the third inning with a home run. He stole second base in the fifth inning and again in the seventh. He came in to pitch in the 14th inning and gave up the go-ahead run in the 15th. And then, quite naturally, he struck out for the final out of the game.