‘Trash’ talk | Sports Daily Newsletter

NFL players are professionals, and there is no such thing as “bulletin board material” in today’s game. Right?

Still ... San Francisco’s ultra-talented Deebo Samuel called the Eagles’ James Bradberry “trash” after the Birds’ beat-down of the 49ers in the NFC championship game.

Leading up to Sunday’s rematch with the Eagles, the wide receiver has not softened his stance: “I don’t regret nothing I say,” Samuel told reporters on Monday.

So what does Bradberry have to say about this? Publicly, at least, he’s not taking the bait. “I don’t really necessarily like what [Samuel] said — I wish he’d use a better word to describe my play,” the cornerback said. “But it is what it is. At the end of the day, all I can control is my work ethic and what I do.”

Advertisement

But Bradberry also said: “I can’t wait to go out there and play.”

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Who’s the better coach: offensive mastermind Kyle Shanahan or NFC champion Nick Sirianni? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The Eagles can certainly use a linebacker. Nakobe Dean is expected to miss at least the rest of the regular season. Zach Cunningham is unlikely to play against the 49ers, also due to injury. And it’s not as if the Eagles can simply plug in the reserves and expect great results, as the film shows.

So when Shaq Leonard visited the Eagles on Wednesday — accompanied by security chief Dom DiSandro from the airport — it was a key moment even though he might not be in the All-Pro form he once was. There’s a potential battle with the rival Cowboys for Leonard’s services.

Another former All-Pro, DeSean Jackson, announced that he was officially retiring as an Eagle. Marcus Hayes recalls the highs and lows of one of the most exciting Eagles players ever.

Next: The Eagles will host the San Francisco 49ers at 4:25 p.m. Sunday (Fox29).

Erik Reynolds II poured in 24 points as the St. Joseph’s Hawks knocked off No. 18 Villanova, 78-65, at the Finneran Pavilion. Lynn Greer III contributed 15 points for St. Joe’s, which won at Villanova for the first time since 2004. With the win, the Hawks advanced to the Big 5 championship game.

Stina Almqvist scored 23 points as Penn’s women beat La Salle, 79-71.

Patrick Beverley was averaging 2.9 points a game entering Wednesday’s meeting with the Pelicans, but the Sixers did not sign the veteran guard to be a scorer anyway. Pesky defense is Beverley’s trademark, and he showed that in the rout of the Lakers on Monday.

With Joel Embiid sidelined by an illness, the Sixers suffered a 124-114 loss to the Pelicans Wednesday night.

Next: The Sixers visit the Boston Celtics at 7:30 p.m. Friday (ESPN, NBCSP).

Chase Utley didn’t have great speed or gaudy stolen base numbers, but he was an elite baserunner. What he lacked in speed he made up for in smarts, preparation, and aggression that made his baserunning a true weapon. Perhaps that baserunning, which made him “The Man,” also could make him a Hall of Famer.

John Tortorella doesn’t seem to rate Morgan Frost as a player.

Case in point? Frost, 24, has been a healthy scratch for 10 of the Flyers’ 22 games, months after signing a two-year contract extension and leading the team in scoring over the second half of last season.

But with Noah Cates out 6-8 weeks with a broken foot, has the door creaked open a bit for Frost? On the surface it would appear so, but don’t think Tortorella will just hand Frost ice time if he doesn’t believe the forward has earned it.

“They know there’s internal competition because Lehigh’s right down the street,” Tortorella said. Not exactly a ringing endorsement.

Speaking of Frost, president Keith Jones weighed in on the player’s situation and several of the organization’s other young players in a recent interview with Jackie Spiegel.

Next: The Flyers (11-10-1) are back on home ice Thursday against the New Jersey Devils (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Worth a look

What you’re saying about Philly sports memories

We asked you: Mike Sielski covered a lot of Philly sports memories in his column. Did he get yours? What’s your favorite and why? Among your responses:

Buddy Ryan vs Luis Zendejas. Love him or hate him, Ryan ‘s unorthodox approach to coaching helped turn Philly into a “football first” city. The Bounty Bowl, Pork Chop Bowl, Fog Bowl, Body Bag game. The feuds with Landry, Johnson, Parcells, Gibbs were great. Ryan’s biggest mistake was not taking those great Eagles teams to the only bowl that matters, the Super Bowl. Thanks for the memories. — John S.

Very clever and creative column by Mike, but let’s be sure AI never enters the world of sports, and for sure never our Philly sports. Best memory of those he listed of course has to be the Super Bowl win over Tom Brady and the Patriots. That was truly special as was the never to be forgotten Philly Philly. — Everett S.

Set the stage: The date is Oct. 21, 1980. [Game 6 of the World Series] ... Kansas City loads the bases against Tugger (who’d already allowed the Royals’ first run the previous inning) with one out ... Frank White steps up to the plate and swings at the first pitch, lofting a short fly ball into foul territory between home and first. Boonie runs over and reaches up for it, but it pops out of his glove! My heart sinks. But in that same split second, Rose, who also runs over, reaches out and corrals the ball before it hits the ground! I KNOW in that moment that the Phils would quickly collect the third out and their first trophy and rings EVER.

No doubt the bulk of Phans who mark 1980 as their prime memory have the iconic McGraw leap after the next batter Ks in that game as their main memory, and that moment WAS tres cool! But it doesn’t happen without Boonie keeping that ball alive just enough so that Rose could get his mitt under it; and that’s MY go-to moment. — Marty M.

The Kenny Gainwell incident revived a conversation in sports that doesn’t seem to be going anywhere any time soon: is social media good for professional athletes? Is it worth it? What are the rewards and traps?

Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane posed these questions to the Eagles’ locker room, with over a dozen players sharing personal stories about social media use, and how it’s affected them and their mental health. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Josh Tolentino, Jeff McLane, Marcus Hayes, EJ Smith, Matt Breen, Lochlahn March, Jackie Spiegel, Isabella DiAmore, Keith Pompey, Colin Beazley, Matthew Frank, Aaron Carter, and Seth Engle.

That’s all for today. I’ll be back for Friday’s newsletter, when we might be writing about a linebacker signing with the Eagles — unless the Cowboys get him. — Jim

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.