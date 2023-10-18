Money players | Sports Daily Newsletter

We all know that John Middleton has spent a fortune for Dave Dombrowski to assemble the Phillies roster. At this moment, Marcus Hayes writes, it feels like it’s paying off all at once.

The $330 million man, Bryce Harper, smacked a first-inning home run as the Phillies overpowered the Arizona Diamondbacks, 5-3, Monday in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.

Among the leading earners in the Phillies’ $245.4 million payroll: Kyle Schwarber led off the game with a homer, Zack Wheeler allowed only two runs in six innings with eight strikeouts, and Nick Castellanos hit another home run, his fifth in three games.

Since Game 3 of the NLDS at Atlanta, these players have been a bargain, in the biggest of ways, in the biggest of moments, Hayes writes.

It’s only fitting that they’re doing it at the Bank, right?

⚾ Where the Phillies stand: They lead the best-of-seven National League Championship Series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, one game to none. Game 2 is Tuesday at 8:07 p.m. at Citizens Bank Park.

From the moment you saw him in batting practice to the moment you saw that first center-cut fastball float out of Zac Gallen’s hands, you knew that Game 1 of the National League Championship Series would be the night that Kyle Schwarber returned. It happened the way it had three other times over the past two Octobers. Schwarber stepped into the box, fixed his death stare upon the mound, and blasted the opening salvo in the Phillies’ latest postseason win. Another win down. Seven more to go, writes David Murphy.

Bryce Harper hadn’t played on his birthday before. It’s in the middle of October, after all. So, after bashing the first pitch of his first at-bat to the right-center field bleachers of Game 1, he thought of an appropriate way to mark turning 31. Raise three fingers on one hand. Hold up one finger on the other. Then, blow out the candles.

South Jersey’s Stacey Gallen grew up going to Phillies games at Veterans Stadium and was raised on Harry Kalas. But on Monday night, she was cheering for the Diamondbacks and her son Zac, their starting pitcher.

The Diamondbacks pumped artificial crowd noise into their ballpark for a workout, trying to get ready for Philly fans.

Before he celebrated his birthday with a homer, Harper got some good news on his big day: Baseball is back in the 2028 Olympics. And he’d like to play.

Unable to secure visas for his family from Venezuela, José Alvarado savored a visit from his brother, who told him, “everyone is so proud of you.”

Next: It’s Phillies vs. Diamondbacks in Game 2 of the NLCS at 8:07 p.m. Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park (TBS). Aaron Nola of the Phillies will oppose Arizona’s Merrill Kelly.

Injuries have been a major issue for the Eagles of late, with the secondary in shambles and the offensive line taking its own set of lumps. But the team dodged a major loss on Monday when Lane Johnson’s ankle injury was diagnosed as a Grade 1 sprain, according to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane. There is hope that Johnson could play as soon as Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. Meanwhile, the secondary, which keeps losing players, had a practice squad member make his debut against the New York Jets. Yes, it’s that bad.

Most people will remember Jalen Hurts’ fourth-quarter interception in the road loss, but there’s blame to be spread around, according to McLane.

What we learned from the Eagles’ first loss: The criticism of offensive coordinator Brian Johnson might be overblown, and there’s no question that Hurts’ play in the pocket unraveled late in the game. The stats show that Hurts had ample time to pass.

Next: The Eagles host the AFC East-leading Miami Dolphins at 8:20 p.m. Sunday at Lincoln Financial Field, wearing their throwback kelly green uniforms (NBC10).

The Sixers defense was sharp in a road preseason win over the Brooklyn Nets on Monday night. They forced 27 turnovers.

Joel Embiid’s preseason debut will have to wait another night. Embiid, who sat out Monday against the Brooklyn Nets because of illness, has yet to touch the floor for the Sixers as he continues to “ramp up” for the regular season. While James Harden’s situation is obviously more complicated, he sits in a similar situation and did not travel to Brooklyn. One player who made the trip was David Duke Jr., who briefly played with the Nets organization. The Sixers beat Brooklyn, 127-119.

Next: The Sixers’ next preseason game comes on Friday, when they face the Atlanta Hawks at 7 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center (NBA TV).

On the eve of the Flyers’ home opener, center Sean Couturier sat out the team’s open practice at the Wells Fargo Center. Flyers coach John Tortorella would not disclose the nature of the injury and said he wasn’t sure whether it would be a long-term concern. He said the issue was not related to the back injury that sidelined Couturier for the entirety of last season.

Next: The Flyers open their home schedule Tuesday against Vancouver. The puck drops at 6 p.m. in a wild night at the South Philly sports complex (NBCSP).

What you’re saying about the Phillies

We asked you: Are these Phillies more talented than the 2008 World Series champions? Among your responses:

Today’s team has much better pitching than the 2008 team, leading off with Wheeler and Nola, but the ‘08 team of course had a much better closer. Catcher J.T. over Chooch, 1st base Bryce over Ryan although Ryan was the leading power hitter of that time, 2nd base Utley over Stott. SS Rollins and Turner a tie. 3rd base Bohm over Feliz. Left field Burrell over Marsh or Pache just due to power — certainly not fielding. Center field Victorino over Rojas of course, but give Rojas time as we shall see. Earlier in the season it would be no question Werth over Castellanos, but right this minute I would go with Nick. Charlie Manuel was our all-time winningest manager and love the guy, but right now I think Rob is about as good as you can get and just being where they went last year and where they are right now, Rob deserves the credit. Overall 2023 over 2008. — Everett S.

The 2008 WC Phillies hold a special place in my heart. But I love the current Phillies as well. I think this team is just as talented as the 2008 Phillies. They have the talent and the moxie to go all the way. — Kathy T.

📸 Photo of the day

The Eagles’ defensive tackle rotation is stacked — anchored by blue-chip talent. So how did Milton Williams, a former third-round pick, get in the mix? Williams has always believed in himself. His father has, too, maybe even more than Williams himself. But in order to fulfill his NFL dream, Williams had to put in the work, and lots of that work was done on a hill back in Williams’ hometown. Join Inquirer Eagles beat reporter Jeff McLane as he gets to know Williams and his roots, and talks to players and coaches about why Williams could be an important piece to the team’s success. Listen here.

