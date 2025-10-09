Staying alive ⚾ | Sports Daily Newsletter

In case you didn’t stay up for the Phillies’ awakening on the West Coast last night, we’ll sum it up in one word: Schwarbombs.

Kyle Schwarber’s two homer performance in Game 3 in the National League Division Series helped keep the Phillies’ season alive in an 8-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. And perhaps Schwarber’s fourth inning 455-foot blast started something even bigger.

The Phillies’ win sets up the ultimate Philly sports viewing experience tonight. Game 4 of the NLDS between the Dodgers and Phillies will begin at 6:08 p.m. Eastern time, the Flyers’ season-opener begins at 7 p.m. at the Florida Panthers, and the Eagles face NFC East rival New York Giants at 8:15 p.m.

Talk about a busy night. We have you covered on our Eagles-Giants predictions, what to expect from the Flyers this season, and much more on the Phillies attempting to shift the NLDS back to Philly.

We’re enjoying sunny skies with the high in the mid-60s today, Philly. Enjoy your Thursday.

— Kerith Gabriel, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

As much as it might pain Eagles fans to hear this, Jaxson Dart appears to be a problem. The Giants’ rookie quarterback has been impressive, and as he goes into what would be his third start for the Giants against the Eagles tonight (8:15, Prime Video, Fox29) he revealed that he models much of his game after Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

“He’s been somebody that I’ve tried to resemble my game after,” Dart said about Hurts, the Jordan Brand-sponsored athlete. “His versatility being able to run and throw the ball — just, you know, how strong he is in the pocket. I think that’s something that I’ve had a lot of fun watching and observing his play style.”

Inquirer writer Devin Jackson has more from the conversation, along with what some others are saying about the comparison.

📚 Reading: What the Giants are saying about Saquon Barkley … and A.J. Brown.

📚 Applauding: The Union have the most players out of any MLS team on the league’s latest 22 Under 22 list.

🗣️ Relaying: In addition to wearing a special patch all season, the Flyers plan to pay tribute to goaltending legend Bernie Parent on Nov 21.

🏈 Watching: Temple’s Hunter Smith, and the upside of the young running back when the Owls host Navy this Saturday.

🤔 Wondering: How are we just realizing that the bassist for Vampire Weekend is the cousin of Phillies slugger Harrison Bader?

After summer-long negotiations with the Sixers on a long-term deal stalled, Quentin Grimes decided to accept the one-year, $8.7 million qualifying offer and get back to work. He had missed training camp and two preseason games in Abu Dhabi, but coach Nick Nurse said he hadn’t skipped a beat, bringing energy and looking bouncy on the court in live action. In fact, the play of Nurse’s guards, including Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, had him considering three-guard lineups.

But did Grimes hold on to any hard feelings about how negotiations played out following a breakout season that appeared to set the stage for a life-altering contract? “I mean, not at all,” he said. “I’m here to play basketball, you know what I mean? I try to control what I can control, and that’s how hard I go in the gym. …

“I wanted to be back here on a longer-term deal. But I’m happy to be here right now and do everything I can to help this team win.”

Here we are, Flyers fans. Months-long anticipation (or perhaps even anxiety, for some) about the new season dissipates, albeit slightly, when the Flyers receive an early test of just how much they’ve grown against the Florida Panthers, the reigning Stanley Cup champions tonight (7, NBCSP).

In addition to getting accustomed to the concepts of their new coach, Rick Tocchet, the team also has to prove what it absorbed against the Panthers in the first of two games against Florida in less than a week.

Speaking of Tocchet, Inquirer writer Jackie Spiegel takes a deep dive into him as a former player, current coach, and his philosophies.

Spiegel also got some time with Tocchet for an in-depth sit-down in the latest Flyers Gameday Central.

Whether at Leeds United in England’s Premier League or with the U.S. men’s national team, Brenden Aaronson has long been valued for his hustle plays: pressing opponents, covering lots of ground, moving the ball upfield with a run or a pass. But he’s also been lamented for the things he doesn’t do on the pitch.

But now that Aaronson is back with the USMNT for workouts this month, he’s ready to show he belongs on next year’s World Cup team.

Ahead of tonight’s clash with the Giants, fuel your fan fire with The Inquirer’s Olivia Reiner and Jeff McLane on Gameday Central — your ultimate Eagles playbook. From pregame buzz and expert breakdowns to real-time updates and insider insights, we’re bringing you all the action! Watch here.

On this date

Oct. 9, 1989: Former Los Angeles Raiders coach Art Shell became the first Black coach to lead a team on Monday Night Football. His Raiders beat the New York Jets, 14-7.

Rob Thomson had crazy plan of starting Aaron Nola over Ranger Suárez, then bringing Suárez out of the bullpen in Game 3 of the NLDS. Thomson, architect of consecutive postseason collapses as well as the first two losses of the NLDS, put his job on the line in a must-win game Wednesday, and his genius paid off, columnist Marcus Hayes writes.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

We asked: What are your predictions for the Eagles’ showdown with the Giants on Thursday night?

Time to remove the chains and get back to the offense of 2024. Stop playing scared and be the aggressor against the men in blue. We are much better than what we have shown thus far. It most certainly is a grind, but good things happen to those who persevere. Jalen [Hurts] is a good leader, and I don’t think the stage is too large for him. We must play around the injuries that have piled up and take advantage of the mini break after a win — Bill B.

Eagles will win this game, 31-21, for a victory! — Tim B.

Always a surprise when visiting the Giants. A 4-1 team visiting a 1-4 team who will be really pumped to add to the Eagles’ woes. They have that one win against the Chargers, but were very competitive against the Cowboys. No matter how well the Giants play, we can always count on a Miracle at MetLife Stadium in memory of Herman Edwards and DeSean’s famous Miracles at the Meadowlands. Maybe AJ [Brown] or even Jordan Davis will be the hero this time. — Everett S.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Olivia Reiner, Ariel Simpson, Jeff McLane, Jeff Neiburg, Olivia Reiner, Matt Breen, Marcus Hayes, Jonathan Tannenwald, Jeff Neiburg, Keith Pompey, Gina Mizell, Devin Jackson, Jackie Spiegel, Colin Schofield, Owen Hewitt, and Gabriela Carroll.

Try to enjoy today, Philly. Life is bigger than baseball. Bella will be in your inbox tomorrow to wrap up what's slated to be another wild night in Philly sports. — Kerith