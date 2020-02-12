On Wednesday, Kenney received a list of 27 names of potential board members from the city’s education nominating panels — a process that education advocates say was opaque and closed to the public. Eight of the nine current board members were renominated; the ninth slot is vacant due to a resignation. This is an opportunity for Mayor Kenney — to signal that he is hearing the students, teachers, and staff, and parents who say they’ve lost confidence in the current leadership. This crisis deserves more than a rubber stamp.