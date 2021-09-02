On the to-do list this week: Hope everyone is safe and dry after the remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the Philadelphia area this week. Here are some safety tips, post-flooding advice, and road closure info. For the latest on the storm aftermath, see our live blog.

— Jillian Wilson

End-of-summer toolkit

Do this

Here is one highlight from our weekly events calendar:

Tri-State Labor Day Parade 🎉 (Community / in-person / free / outdoors) Celebrate Labor Day locally at this family-friendly parade and celebration. All-ages fun includes crafts, games, food, and live music. The parade kicks off at the Sheet Metal Workers Local 19 Union Hall on S. Columbus Blvd. near Washington Ave. and continues along Columbus Blvd. to Penn’s Landing. (Free, Sept. 6, 8:30 a.m.-2 p.m, parade leaves from 1301 S. Columbus Blvd., philaflcio.org)

🔎 Find more of this week’s events, and we even have a kid-friendly events calendar, too.

Know this about Made in America

Made in America returns for the first time since 2019 this weekend. The festival certainly looks different this year with coronavirus precautions like proof of vaccination requirements, negative COVID test result requirements, and festival mask policies. If you’re going to the festival, be sure to download the CLEAR health pass app and complete the COVID-19 pre-screening before the festival (I’d do it today).

Once all that is set, you can head to the giant music festival on the Parkway for live performances from favorites like Lil Baby, Justin Bieber, Megan Thee Stallion, Roddy Rich, Doja Cat, and more.

And the party doesn’t stop when the music ends. There are many bars within walking distance of the festival that are open until midnight or later with plenty of food and drinks. Here’s where to go for post-festival sustenance.

Keep this in mind: According to festival organizers, the festival will be going ahead as planned. But remnants of Hurricane Ida hit the region with heavy rains, tornadoes, and massive flooding. So you should expect delays and service disruptions that could last into the weekend, which could make it harder to get where you’re going.

» READ MORE: 2021 Made in America festival guide

Staying in the city for Labor Day?

There’s plenty to do beyond the giant music fest happening on the Benjamin Franklin Parkway. You can steer clear of the festival but still have a fun weekend. Here are a few ways to spend your holiday weekend in Philly:

Visit a rooftop bar: We have a guide to 13 breezy rooftop bars that are perfect for long weekend visits. For Mexican-inspired food and drinks, visit El Techo in Rittenhouse. For delectable Italian food and South Philly stadium views, visit Irwin’s at the Bok building.

Have dinner and drinks with friends: Labor Day marks the unofficial end of summer (😭), which means it’s one of the last weekends for reliable and not-too-cold weather. Grab a group of friends or your family and head to one of the area’s big outdoor bars or restaurants. Grab a drink and a sandwich at the all-outdoor Sunset Social in University City, or, if you’re outside of the city, visit the 40,000-square-foot Levante Stables.

Go out for ice cream: What says summer more than ice cream? Maybe nothing? Celebrate the final holiday weekend of summer with a cup or cone of ice cream from area favorites like Old City’s Franklin Fountain or Somerset Splits in Port Richmond.

» READ MORE: How to spend Labor Day weekend in Philly

Escaping the city for the Shore?

Labor Day weekend is certainly an ideal time to go down the Shore; the ocean is at its warmest and everyone is getting in those last-dose-of-summer vibes. If you’re down the Shore this weekend, here’s what we suggest you do.

Stop by Cape May Brewing Company’s outdoor beer garden where you can bring your own food and sip popular beers from the Shore’s most popular brewery. Look at the long menu ahead of time before visiting Skipper Dipper on LBI for ice cream. Seriously, they have dozens of options of both hand-dipped and soft-serve flavors with a dizzying array of toppings on offer. Put on your helmet and go for a scenic bike ride. If you’re looking for an easy route, try the 2.5-mile Ocean City Boardwalk path.

Insta inspo

Here’s something that caught our eye from a Philly-area Instagram account that I think is worth sharing:

For those who are over summer and ready to lean into the spooky season — did you know there’s an Allentown distillery that’s linked to the Salem Witch Trials? This is cool news to me. 🕯️💀

Learn the story behind the Salem Witch Trials connection while trying Gallows Hill Spirits Co.’s liquors and hearing about their distilling process.

