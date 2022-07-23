Any other year, this would be the end of the slowest sports week on the calendar. But this year, for some reason, it didn’t quite feel that way.

Maybe that’s because the Sixers announced plans for a new arena in Center City. Or maybe it’s because there’s some added anticipation for the Eagles to open training camp. Or because the Phillies look like contenders. Or even because James Harden finally signed his new deal with the Sixers.

Whatever the reason, it certainly felt like a busy sports week. And if that feeling matched your personal life, then we’ve got some good news. We’re back with another roundup of the best and biggest stories you might have missed.

Typically, we start these posts with one big story — and we’re still going to do that in a way — but instead of a specific story this week, we’re going to focus on a particular topic: the Sixers’ new arena. We had a lot of coverage already this week — and much more to come — so we’re go run through it all quickly in case you missed any of it.

Worth the time

Each week, we highlight a story here that might have felt a little long to commit to during the week but is absolutely worth the time. This time, it’s Jeff McLane’s story on Nick Sirianni, who invited The Inquirer along with him as he watched one of his son’s baseball games.

Nick Sirianni was yelling at his son from the stands. The timbre of his voice contained a familiar blend of excitement, exasperation, and exhortation for anyone who has been at the receiving end of one of the Eagles coach’s high-pitched appeals.

“Jacob, get up!”

The younger Sirianni had just ripped a clean single into the outfield, and after a series of Little League mishaps, the 7-year-old reached second base and needlessly slid. Nearly everyone on the Haddonfield side cheered as two runs scored to extend its lead, 11-8, in the top of the fourth inning.

But the elder Sirianni was fixated on his son, who remained parked in the dirt halfway to home as the opposing team continued to fumble the ball about the diamond. He spoke under his breath, perhaps to his wife, Brett, seated to his left, or to no one in particular.

“What’s he doing? It cost us a run.”

It was a brief moment of uncertainty amid a torrent of positivity from Sirianni at a coach-pitch tournament in Gloucester City. With the NFL on hiatus for a month, the 41-year-old father of three was otherwise basking in the freedom of watching his eldest son’s doubleheader on a Saturday afternoon in June.

The day before, when practice was rained out, Sirianni brought the team over to the NovaCare Complex in South Philadelphia to work out indoors. Afterward, he said he took the players into the locker room. Sirianni may not be his son’s baseball coach, but being the coach of the local NFL team has its rewards. — Jeff McLane

