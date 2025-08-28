☀️ Your Labor Day weekend guide | Things to Do

Labor Day weekend is here — Philly’s unofficial goodbye to summer. Whether you’re staying in the city, escaping to the Shore, or just trying to make the most of one last long weekend, we’ve got you covered. From beer gardens and street festivals to free museum days and kid-friendly fireworks, here’s what to check out:

This week’s lineup:

Advertisement

— Sam Ruland (Email me at thingstodo@inquirer.com)

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

A South Jersey woman turned a breast cancer scare into a dream project: Austen’s Shelf, a 98-square-foot Jane Austen-themed mobile bookstore. Inspired by the author’s sitting room, the shop debuts Sept. 5 at Cherry Hill Mall with 380 curated books, cozy Regency-inspired décor, and a mission to make every reader feel seen. Charity Herndon hopes the tiny trailer offers the same sense of comfort and escape that carried her through her own “scariest moment.”

The best things to do this week

🍸 Grab a cocktail: Philly’s cocktail game has never been stronger, with bartenders shaking up inventive seasonal creations, reviving obscure classics, and pushing boundaries on flavor. Here’s where to sip the best drinks right now.

🌞 Family fun for Labor Day weekend: From lantern-lit nights at Franklin Square and Elmo fireworks at Sesame Place to free museum days and sunflower fields in full bloom, here are 11 kid-friendly ways to spend the long weekend.

🍻 Volksfest: Cannstatter’s German heritage fest returns with liters of lager, folk music, dance, and its famous three-story fruit-and-veggie tower. Bier, brats, and a family fun zone — what else do you need?

🎡 ‘Wheel of Fortune’ spins into Philly: For the first time in a decade, the iconic game show is holding live auditions in the city. Head to Rivers Casino on Sept. 18–19 for your shot at spinning the wheel — and maybe solving a puzzle or two.

🍜 Dream Asia Festival: More than 90 Asian food vendors, a cultural bazaar, and live performances make this Phoenixville fest a late-summer foodie must. Bring an appetite and maybe stretchy pants.

🌿 Frankie’s Summer Club: From the creators of Bok Bar, this hidden beer garden near 15th and Pine is quietly becoming one of Center City’s best-kept secrets. Visit it during the holiday weekend.

🎶 Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park: Philly radio legend Patty Jackson throws a summer bash at The Dell with Jeffrey Osborne, After 7, and Heatwave. Grab a ticket and get ready to sing your heart.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Volksfest for liters of lager and German fare, sipping a cocktail to soak up the long weekend, and a Labor Day hike to savor the last stretch of summer.

The thing of the week

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement is all anyone can talk about — including us in the newsroom. We spent an embarrassing amount of time dreaming up the most chaotic, Philly-as-it-gets wedding scenarios: Gritty officiating at the Linc, Jason Kelce in full Mummers regalia, a Broad Street parade-slash-reception, and Wawa hoagie trays for the masses. What are your thoughts?

Summer fun this week and beyond

🎬 Step inside Netflix House. The world’s first Netflix House opens Nov. 12 at King of Prussia Mall, with photo ops, VR games, screenings, and themed activations from Stranger Things, Wednesday, and more. Tickets for paid experiences drop Oct. 17.

🏊 Last call for a splash. Philly’s public pools are closing on a rolling schedule through Sept. 1, with just a few days left to squeeze in one final swim. Spraygrounds and splash pads stay open through Labor Day weekend.

🍽️ Philly’s buzziest new supper club — Drexel senior RJ Smith is turning his apartment into Ocho Supper Club, an Afro-Caribbean fine dining experience that’s drawing influencers, foodies, and critics alike.

🌟 Philly’s big Michelin moment. The 2025 Michelin Guide drops Nov. 18 at the Kimmel Center, and for the first time ever, Philly restaurants are in the mix. Stars, Bib Gourmands, snubs — we’ll finally find out who makes the cut.

🍧 John’s Water Ice goes crunchy. South Philly’s iconic John’s Water Ice has teamed up with Sugar Crunch Candy to launch freeze-dried water ice. The bite-sized treats come in cherry and lemon.

⚽ World Cup tickets, finally. The first public sale for 2026 FIFA World Cup tickets opens Sept. 10 — but only for Visa cardholders.

Our critic’s picks

🎤 Saturday: Patty Jackson’s Party in the Park brings Jeffrey Osborne, After 7, and Heatwave to the Dell Music Center for a WDAS-fueled Labor Day tradition.

🎧 Saturday: Latin trap star Eladio Carrión headlines the Met Philly, performing tracks off his latest album Sol María.

🎶 Sunday & Monday: Oasis fans, rejoice: The Gallagher brothers reunite for two nights at MetLife Stadium, the closest stop on their U.S. tour.

🎤 Beyond: Benson Boone hits Xfinity Mobile Arena next Wednesday, and Sabrina Carpenter’s new album Man’s Best Friend drops Friday — no Philly date announced (yet).

Read more music picks.

The take

So … Belly Conklin is supposed to be from a Philly suburb in “The Summer I Turned Pretty” — but local fans aren’t buying it. Sure, the Chesterbrook High School reference screams Main Line energy, but TikTok says Belly’s behavior would have her Philly card revoked. From the accent (missing) to the brother drama (endless), we had thoughts — and yes, we investigated whether Belly’s actually one of us.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

See you at the sunflower field (or binge-watching The Summer I Turned Pretty).

— Sam