🎇 Your Philly Fourth of July guide | Things to Do

And what a star-spangled week it is! As the Fourth of July approaches, our city’s skies are set to sparkle with fireworks, but the heat promises to return, making sure it truly feels like summer. This week, we’ve got you covered with the best spots to enjoy the dazzling fireworks displays, from the Delaware River waterfront to the cozy corners of neighborhood parks.

Amidst the festivities, the Wawa Welcome America Concert will turn up the volume with Kesha and Ne-Yo lighting up the stage. It’s the perfect backdrop for your holiday celebrations. And for those looking to escape the urban buzz (and that aforementioned heat), why not take a kayak down the Schuylkill? We have the top picks for places to paddle and enjoy a bit of nature in the city.

Please note, we won’t be in your inboxes next week due to the Fourth of July holiday, but we’ll be back the following week with more updates and fun things to do. Also, apologies for the hiccup yesterday with our alert about the Chinese Lantern Festival — technical difficulties got the better of us!

As we navigate the highs and lows of summer in Philly, from spectacular shows in the sky to sizzling temperatures, let’s dive into all the excitement our city has to offer. Stay cool, stay safe, and let’s make this a Fourth to remember!

Looking for a refreshing way to enjoy the summer, especially with the heat wave upon us? Our city offers a variety of watery escapes that are perfect for cooling down and taking in the sights from a unique perspective. Whether you’re a seasoned paddler or a first-timer, Philadelphia’s rich tapestry of rivers and creeks provides an idyllic backdrop for adventure. From sunset kayaking on the Schuylkill, to exploring hidden gems like the Pine Barrens in New Jersey, there’s something for everyone. Consider joining the Philadelphia Canoe Club for its Thursday Night Social Paddle — an excellent way to meet fellow water enthusiasts and unwind after a busy week. And for those who crave a blend of adventure and tranquility, the overnight camping trips on Treasure Island might just be the perfect getaway.

The best things to do this week

🎤 Wawa Welcome America July 4 Concert: Head to the Parkway for an unforgettable night of music and fireworks. Grammy winners Ne-Yo and Kesha will light up the stage, followed by a spectacular fireworks display in front of the iconic Art Museum steps.

🎆 Fireworks on the Waterfront: Celebrate early July Fourth with stunning fireworks along the Delaware River. Free viewing at Cherry Street Pier and nearby locations.

💃 ¡Bailar en FDR!: Join in for a vibrant salsa night at Fairmount Park. Dance under the stars with an experienced instructor and tasty bites from Taqueria Morales.

🐉 Chinese Lantern Festival: Immerse yourself in the magic of the Year of the Dragon at Franklin Square. Cultural performances, food, and a 200-foot-long dragon await!

🥪 Wawa Hoagie Day: Don’t miss the chance to grab a free hoagie today at Wawa Hoagie Day. Celebrate with the community and enjoy a Philly favorite.

☕ Akwaaba Tea Salon: Experience a soulful afternoon tea at Akwaaba Tea Salon. Savor deviled eggs, curry chicken, and peach cobbler in a unique and cozy setting.

📅 My calendar picks this week: Grooving to Kesha and Ne-Yo at the concert, catching a fireworks show along the river, and discovering the diverse art and sculpture scene of Bucks County at the Bucks Fever Art Exhibition.

The thing of the week

This week, the 9th Street Market is more colorful and interactive than ever, thanks to a vibrant cart rolling down its pathways. The cart, part of the “Our Market” project by local artist Michelle Angela Ortiz, aims to capture and celebrate the diverse voices of the market’s immigrant and migrant vendors, business owners, and residents. In partnership with Mural Arts Philadelphia, Ortiz is building a digital archive of stories that reflect the rich, multicultural tapestry of this historic marketplace. As it makes its way through the bustling market, it invites passersby to share their experiences and contribute to a growing archive that aims to tackle issues of gentrification, racism, displacement, and erasure.

Join Ortiz and her team on select Saturdays to be part of this unique storytelling experience.

Summer fun this week and beyond

🌊 Cape May Goes Digital: Enjoy the beach without the hassle! Cape May is one of the latest Jersey Shore towns to introduce cashless digital beach tags. Buy your tags online and either pick them up in person or display them right from your mobile phone. Wave goodbye to the old paper tags and hello to a seamless sun-soaked day!

🏊 Dive Into Local Swim Clubs: Looking for a summer splash? Check out these 9 exclusive swim clubs across Philadelphia and the suburbs. From kiddy pools for the little ones to cabanas for adults, these members-only clubs are your private retreat for fun and relaxation under the sun.

🌡️ Smart A/C Usage: Stay cool without breaking the bank this summer. Learn the most efficient ways to use your air conditioner and save on energy bills. Tips include turning off your A/C when you’re not home and considering a PECO home energy assessment to maximize efficiency.

🐕 Service Dog Rescue Needs Help: A Pennsylvania service dog rescue’s license was pulled due to neglect, and now seven dogs are in need of new, knowledgeable homes. If you have experience with working dogs and can provide the care they need, consider adopting and giving these dogs a new lease on life.

🥪 Star-Struck by Cheesesteaks: Fabien Frankel, the House of the Dragon star, can’t get enough of Philly’s cheesesteaks, especially the ones from Angelo’s. Though he struggles to describe them, his enthusiasm for this local delicacy is unmissable. Join him in celebrating one of Philly’s iconic eats!

Our music critics’ picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best shows in town this weekend and next week:

🎶 Thursday Spotlight: Quasi at World Cafe Live: Experience Quasi performing their album Featuring “Birds” in full. With Marnie Stern opening, this show is a must-see for fans of intricate guitar work and powerful drumming.

🎶 African Desert Blues Double Feature: Catch Entran De L’Air at Johnny Brenda’s on Thursday and Mdou Moctar at Union Transfer on Friday. These performances showcase the profound musical traditions and modern influences from the Sahara.

🎶 Saturday Scene: Join Chill Moody at Spruce Street Harbor Park for Moody’s Klubbhouse Live, featuring a lineup of exciting guests. Later, Hiatus Kaiyote brings its Australian funk to Franklin Music Hall, supporting their new album Love Heart Cheat Code.

🎶 Sunday Serenade: Nick Lowe & Los Straitjackets: Wrap up your week under the stars in King of Prussia with Nick Lowe and the masked marvels of Los Straitjackets. Get a sneak peek of Lowe’s new album Indoor Safari, coming this September.

This week, a typo on a new I-95 sign sparked more than just a few laughs; it reminded us that perfection is overrated. The misspelled “Cenrtal Phila” swiftly hidden under a black cloak by PennDot could have been a moment of shared humor rather than a covered-up blunder. Yes, typos on large public displays like highway signs are embarrassing, but they’re also a reminder that behind these public services are real people, prone to the occasional mistake.

Perhaps we could have left the typo visible as a nod to our collective imperfection. After all, the intended message was clear, and sometimes, acknowledging our slip-ups openly can endear more than it offends. This minor misstep on a major highway could have been a chance to share a city-wide chuckle, fostering a moment of unity and light-heartedness in our often too-serious lives.

