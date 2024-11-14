🦅 Eagles game tonight! | Things to Do

Hey all, Sam Ruland here, service editor, filling in while Rosa is out this week.

Thanksgiving prep starts now! We’ve got you covered for all your festive needs. Whether you’re looking for the perfect pie, Thanksgiving takeout, or places to stock up on holiday cheer, we’ve got a guide for it all. Plus, Christmas Village is back at Love Park and Dilworth Park’s ice rink is officially open! We also have a new hit holiday track from Jason Kelce and Stevie Nicks topping the iTunes charts.

And since it’s Thursday, we’re gearing up for tonight’s Eagles game! Get ready with our guide on where to snag your game-day gear and best eats at the Linc, plus dive into a first-timer’s experience at an Eagles tailgate, where the energy is always high.

What’s coming up:

Ever wondered what it’s like to dive into an Eagles tailgate for the first time? Our reporter did just that before the Eagles-Jaguars game on November 3, stepping into a world of bold flavors, homemade espresso martinis, deep-fried turkey, and more. From chili and cornbread to a whole hog roasting on site, the food was just the beginning. It’s the camaraderie, the tailgaters’ generosity, and the Philly spirit that made this experience unforgettable. Get a taste of what it’s like to join the fun at Lincoln Financial Field’s legendary tailgates.

🎭 Heartfelt Theater: Drip is a heartwarming play filled with string lights, inflatable animals, and bubbles, celebrating the small joys of life.

🎬 Classic Noir: Noir City: Philadelphia brings a three-day festival celebrating the iconic film noir genre with 10 films, hosted by Eddie Muller.

❄️ Winter Fun: Skate at Dilworth Park’s ice rink, shop at the makers market, and explore the Wintergarden.

🎨 Crafty Creations: The Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Contemporary Craft Show features over 195 artists with unique pieces, benefiting the museum.

🎭 Storytime: Tellabration 2025 celebrates courage and resilience with folk tales, mythology, and humor.

🍽️ New Flavors: Exciting restaurant openings are popping up all over Philly and the suburbs this season, from Mamajuana Cafe to Get a Gato to Kilimandjaro. Here’s what we’re watching.

📅 My calendar picks this week: I’m ready for the holiday season so I’m all about skating at Dilworth Park this weekend and passing by the stunning craft show at the Philadelphia Museum of Art for some holiday gifts.

Exciting news for Ocean City! Developer Eustace Mita has unveiled plans to build a 7 1/2-story hotel, Icona in Wonderland, on the site of the former Wonderland Pier. The new resort will feature 252 rooms and will preserve the iconic carousel and Ferris wheel, which will be relocated and enhanced as part of the project. Mita is investing millions to restore the historic attractions, keeping the nostalgia alive while bringing a modern touch to the Boardwalk. The project has sparked a mix of excitement and debate, but one thing’s for sure: Ocean City is about to get a major upgrade!

Holiday fun this week and beyond

🥧 Pie heaven: Wondering where to get your Thanksgiving Day pies in Philly? We’ve got you covered with a list of the best bakeries and spots for sweet and savory pies that will steal the show.

🍽️ Feast mode: Looking to order a Thanksgiving feast? These Philly-area restaurants are offering full spreads for takeout, so you can enjoy the holiday without the hassle of cooking.

🍴 Dine-in delights: These Philly-area restaurants are welcoming you to dine-in on Thanksgiving Day, so you can enjoy a warm, festive meal without lifting a finger.

🎄 Holiday cheer: Christmas Village is back at LOVE Park for its 17th season, bringing holiday magic, festive food, and unique gifts to the heart of Philly.

🐕 Smile-off champs: Dogs competed in a ‘smile-off’ at the National Dog Show preview. Spoiler: Everybody won. Check out these adorable pups showing off their best grins!

🍕 Foodie heaven: Queen Village is officially the hottest food neighborhood in Philly right now, with 30 must-try spots that will have your taste buds buzzing.

✈️ Dining in the sky: The airport is becoming one of the best places to eat in Philly! Check out where to grab a bite before you take off or when you land back home.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best shows coming up.

🎸 Friday: Aaron West & the Roaring Twenties, Dan Campbell’s folk-rock side project, takes over City Winery for two nights, celebrating the 10th anniversary of We Don’t Have Each Other and playing tracks from In Lieu of Flowers. Also, Philly indie bands Gloss headline Anchor Rock Club, while Trombone Shorty brings his New Orleans funk to the Borgata’s Music Box. Slowdive, the shoegaze legends, will also mesmerize at Franklin Music Hall with songs from their new album Everything is Alive.

🎸 Saturday: Bakithi Kumalo, the bass legend from Graceland, brings his Graceland Experience to the Fallser Club. Also, Mirah, the indie-folk hero, performs her classics at Ortlieb’s, while garage-rockers Out-Sect headline Anchor Rock Club.

🎸 Sunday: Mirah continues her tour with a show at Ortlieb’s, celebrating her iconic albums with a soulful, introspective set.

🎸 Tuesday: Chief Keef, the drill music legend, takes over the Fillmore, bringing his gritty sound to Philly in support of Almost So 2, the long-awaited sequel to his 2013 mixtape.

🎸 Wednesday: Modest Mouse, the alt-rock stalwarts, headline the Fillmore in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Good News for People Who Love Bad News. Expect crowd favorites alongside their fresh sounds from their latest album.

Tonight, I’m gearing up for the Eagles game — nothing gets me more hyped than game day in Philly. Here’s hoping for a big win, and maybe a soft pretzel or two at the Linc. Enjoy the game, everyone!

