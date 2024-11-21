🏃 Philadelphia Marathon weekend is here! | Thing to Do

Hi all! Sam Ruland, service editor, filling in again while Rosa is out this week.

Philly Marathon weekend is here! The city is buzzing with excitement as the Philadelphia Marathon kicks off, whether you’re running, cheering, or just taking in the energy. To help you navigate the weekend, we’ve got all the details on marathon events and festivities. Plus, our Philly Holiday Gift Guide is live, just in time for those getting a head start on Black Friday shopping!

What’s coming up:

Looking for the perfect gifts this season? Our Philly Holiday Gift Guide has you covered with a quiz to help you find the best local spots for everyone on your list. Whether you’re shopping for foodies, art lovers, or Philly pride enthusiasts, we’ve rounded up the best local gems that’ll make your gifts stand out this holiday season. Take the quiz and get inspired!

The best things to do this week

🏃 Marathon madness: Catch the Philadelphia Marathon this weekend and cheer on thousands of runners as they race through the city! Plus, we have covered with what roads to and the tips spectators need to know. Nov. 24, 7 a.m., 📍Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 💵 Free

🎄 Holiday magic: Kick off the holiday season with Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo, featuring dazzling light displays, illuminated animals, and live entertainment. Nov. 22-Dec. 30, 📍Elmwood Park Zoo, 💵 $14.95-28.95

🎅 Winter wonderland: A Longwood Christmas transforms Longwood Gardens into a winter paradise, with stunning floral displays, trees, and bold blooms. Nov. 22-Jan. 12, 2025, 📍Longwood Gardens, 💵 $8-42

🎬 Holiday classic: Elf the Musical brings Buddy the Elf’s journey from the North Pole to life at Walnut Street Theatre, a must-see holiday show for the whole family. Nov. 19-Dec. 29, 📍Walnut Street Theatre, 💵 $25-$137

🎄 Lights & trains: Holiday Garden Railway at Morris Arboretum features twinkling lights, model trains, and a magical winter garden. For an extra special experience, check out the Nighttime Express. Nov. 23-Dec. 22, 📍Morris Arboretum, 💵 $12-22

📅 My calendar picks this week: I’m eyeing up Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo for some serious holiday sparkle, and A Longwood Christmas to get my fill of festive flowers and trees. I’m also making time for Elf the Musical at Walnut Street Theatre because nothing says “holiday spirit” like Buddy the Elf.

The thing of the week

Philly’s got not one, but TWO look-alike contests happening, and things are getting weird in the best way. First, there’s a Jalen Hurts look-alike contest in Washington Square Park on December 15. Think you can rock the QB’s fresh cut and vibe? The winner gets beard oil, a brush, and crawfish chips.

But wait, this Sunday in Rittenhouse Square, it’s a Miles Teller look-alike contest where contestants will battle for a cheesesteak from Angelo’s. Two iconic look-alikes, two contests — Philly’s doppelgänger showdown is officially on.

Holiday fun this week and beyond

🎄 Holiday cheer: Macy’s holiday light shows are back, lighting up the season with festive magic. Get into the holiday spirit with one of Philly’s most beloved traditions.

🍗 Feast mode: Whether you’re ordering Thanksgiving pies, takeout, or making reservations for a festive meal, we’ve got the best spots to help you enjoy a hassle-free holiday feast.

🏃 Turkey time: Need to burn off those Thanksgiving calories? Check out these Turkey Trots around Philly for some fun and fitness before the big meal.

🎟️ Showtime: TKTS is coming to Philly, offering discounted tickets to Broadway shows and local performances. You can score last-minute tickets at 30-50% off, so get ready for a theater night!

🍺 Cheers to the season: These Philadelphia bars and restaurants have decked their halls for the holidays. From Center City to Cape May, these festive spots will put you in the holiday mood.

🚗 Mobile pub: Rent a mobile Philly sports pub handcrafted in Delco for your next event. It’s a sports bar on wheels, complete with all the Philly pride you can handle.

Our critic’s picks

Pop music critic Dan DeLuca breaks down the best shows coming up.

🎸 Tonight: J Mascis of Dinosaur Jr. brings his guitar-driven grunge sound to Underground Arts in support of his new album What Do We Do Now. Also, Samantha Fish, blues guitar slinger, headlines the 30th Anniversary of Ruf Records celebration at Keswick Theatre with Canned Heat and Mitch Ryder.

🎸 Friday: Lucinda Williams kicks off a weekend of Americana with a show at McCarter Theatre in Princeton, followed by stops in Ocean City and Wilmington.

🎸 Saturday: VinylCon returns to the 23rd Street Armory, bringing 100,000 records and live DJ sets — perfect for music lovers looking to dive into vinyl culture.

🎸 Monday: Maverick City Music’s Good News Tour plays the Liacouras Center, bringing gospel vibes and genre-bending performances to the city.

Read more music picks.

Tonight, I’m starting my holiday gift shopping — laptop open, Amazon tab ready, and of course, the gift guide for some Philly-inspired inspiration. Here’s to checking off that list early! Happy shopping!

And just a heads up, we’ll be taking a break next week for Thanksgiving, but we’ll be back with more to share soon! Happy Thanksgiving!

