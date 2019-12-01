Thanks to the Cowboys’ loss on Thanksgiving to the Buffalo Bills, FiveThirtyEight predicts the Eagles have a 50% chance to make the playoffs. A win against the Dolphins would cause those odds to jump to 56%, while the Cowboys’ chances of making the playoffs would drop to just 45%. The two teams face-off in a Week 16 matchup at the Linc three days before Christmas that will likely decide who wins the NFC East.