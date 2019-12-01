The Eagles playoff hopes are very much alive as the Birds take on the lowly Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Sunday afternoon.
The Dolphins have exactly what struggling quarterback Carson Wentz needs — a porous defense that’s 31st in opponent passer rating (106.8) and has already allowed 26 touchdown passes.
Thanks to the Cowboys’ loss on Thanksgiving to the Buffalo Bills, FiveThirtyEight predicts the Eagles have a 50% chance to make the playoffs. A win against the Dolphins would cause those odds to jump to 56%, while the Cowboys’ chances of making the playoffs would drop to just 45%. The two teams face-off in a Week 16 matchup at the Linc three days before Christmas that will likely decide who wins the NFC East.
Despite that, Sunday’s Eagles-Dolphins match-up isn’t exactly a marquee game. Outside of eastern Pennsylvania and Miami, the only markets that will get the game are in Carson Wentz country in North Dakota and northwestern Minnesota.
Kenny Albert will call the game on Fox alongside analyst Ronde Barber, a name that doesn’t conjure many positive memories among Eagles fans. It was Barber who intercepted Donovan McNabb and returned it 92 yards for a touchdown in the 2002 NFC Championship Game, sealing a Super Bowl appearance (and eventual victory) for the Buccaneers and sending the Eagles home in what was the team’s last game played at Veterans Stadium.
“Every place I go, (it’s) somebody I played with, played against, coached with or coached against me,” Barber, in his seventh season with Fox Sports, told The Athletic back in September. “I have a great time in every city I’ve been to, just sitting with teams. I love that about what I do.”
Here’s everything you need to know to watch and stream Sunday’s game:
When: Sunday, Dec. 1
Where: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, Fla.
Time: 1 p.m. kickoff
TV: Fox (Kenny Albert, Ronde Barber, Peter Schrager)
Streaming: Fox Sports app (requires cable authentication), fuboTV (free 7-day trial), YouTube TV, Hulu + Live TV, Playstation Vue, DirecTV Now (all require a subscription)
Mobile: Eagles app, NFL Mobile app, Yahoo Sports app, Yahoo Fantasy Football app (free on smartphones and tablets within the Philadelphia market)
Radio: WIP-FM (94.1) (Merrill Reese, Mike Quick, Howard Eskin)
Spanish radio: La Mega, 105.7 FM (Rickie Ricardo, Gus Salazar)
Referee: Adrian Hill
Week 13 FOX 1 p.m. coverage map, via 506 Sports (Green is Eagles-Dolphins):
As with every Eagles game, staff writers Jeff McLane, Les Bowen, Paul Domowitch, and EJ Smith will be covering all the action live on Twitter. Notes and observations about the game will be at Inquirer.com/eagles. Don’t forget to subscribe to our Early Birds newsletter.
In the latest episode of the Birds’ Eye View podcast, McLane, Bowen, and Domowitch discuss Wentz’s struggles, whether there’s a disconnect between Howie Roseman’s front office and Doug Pederson’s coaching staff, the Eagles’ schedule moving forward, and the likelihood the Birds could make the playoffs.
Pre-game coverage on Fox begins at 10 a.m. with Fox 29 Gameday Live at 10 a.m., featuring Bill Anderson, Gary Cobb, Kristen Rodgers, and Howard Eskin. The network’s national pre-pre-game show, Fox NFL Kickoff, will air at 11 a.m., hosted by Charissa Thompson with analysts Tony Gonzalez, Michael Vick, Dave Wannstedt, and Colin Cowherd. Fox NFL Sunday, hosted by Terry Bradshaw and Curt Menefee alongside analysts Howie Long, Michael Strahan, and Jimmy Johnson follows at noon.
Over on NBC Sports Philadelphia, Eagles Pregame Live, hosted by Michael Barkann and featuring Seth Joyner, Ray Didinger and Barrett Brooks, will air live at noon. Ed Rendell will join the crew for Eagles Postgame Live after the game. Birds Outsiders, hosted by Jason Ashworth, Roy Burton, and 97.5 The Fanatic’s Natalie Egenolf, airs immediately after the postgame show.
As far as other local network pregame shows go, CBS3 will air CBS3 Sunday Kickoff at 10:30 a.m. (featuring Don Bell, Lesley Van Arsdall, and Pat Gallen). NBC10 will air Eagles Gameday Kickoff at 9:30 a.m. (hosted by Danny Pommells), followed by Eagles GamePlan at 10 a.m. (featuring John Clark, Ike Reese, and Mike Quick).
- Browns at Steelers: 1 p.m., CBS (Ian Eagle, Dan Fouts, Evan Washburn)
- Raiders at Chiefs: 4:25 p.m., CBS (Jim Nantz, Tony Romo, Tracy Wolfson)
- Patriots at Texans: 8:20 p.m., NBC (Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth, Michelle Tafoya)
Sunday, Sept. 8: Eagles 32, Redskins 27
Sunday, Sept. 15: Falcons 24, Eagles 20
Sunday, Sept. 22: Lions 27, Eagles 24
Thursday, Sept. 26: Eagles 34, Packers 27
Sunday, Oct. 6: Eagles 31, Jets 6
Sunday, Oct. 13: Vikings 38, Eagles 20
Sunday, Oct. 20: Cowboys 37, Eagles 10
Sunday, Oct. 27: Eagles 31, Bills 13
Sunday, Nov. 3: Eagles 22, Bears 14
Sunday, Nov. 10: Bye week
Sunday, Nov. 17: Patriots 17, Eagles 10
Sunday, Nov. 24: Seahawks 17, Eagles 9
Sunday, Dec. 1: Eagles at Dolphins, 1 p.m., FOX
Monday, Dec. 9: Giants at Eagles, 8:15 p.m., ESPN
Sunday, Dec. 15: Eagles at Redskins, 1 p.m., FOX
Week 16
Sunday, Dec. 22: Cowboys at Eagles, 4:25 p.m., FOX
Sunday, Dec. 29: Eagles at Giants, 1 p.m., FOX