Eagles free agency news: Birds land a linebacker, backup tight end heads to division rival; best remaining players
The Eagles are signing linebacker Devin White as it continues to rebuild its defense.
NFL free agency continues into its fifth day, and the Eagles still have plenty of cap room to sign players.
The Eagles got help at linebacker Thursday, signing former Buccaneers defender Devin White.
New Eagles running back Saquon Barkley spoke to reporters about why he wanted to come to Philly and what he thought of angry Giants fans. He also denied tampering allegations.
New defensive end Bryce Huff also revealed why he picked the Eagles.
Looking ahead to the NFL draft, here are seven prospects who will reportedly meet with the Eagles.
Eagles to sign linebacker Devin White
Help at linebacker is on the way for the Eagles.
Linebacker Devin White is signing with the team, a league source confirmed to The Inquirer on Thursday night. ESPN reported that the length of the deal is for one year and it’s worth up to $7.5 million.
Former Eagles tight end Jack Stoll to sign with Giants
Eagles free agency tracker
The Eagles entered the NFL’s free agency period several holes to fill and more than 20 players set to hit the market.
Here are the players the Eagles have added or plan to add:
Running back Saquon Barkley: Three-year deal worth up to $37.75 million, with $26 million guaranteed
Defensive end Bryce Huff: Three-year deal worth up to $51.1 million with $34.4 million guaranteed
Linebacker Zack Baun: One-year deal
Offensive lineman Matt Hennessy: One-year deal
Wide receiver DeVante Parker: One-year deal
Safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson: Three-year deal worth up to $33 million
Linebacker Devin White: One-year deal reportedly worth up to $7.5 million.
Best remaining NFL free agents on the market
We’re on day five of free agency, and while the well has significantly dried up, there are still a number of top NFL players available.
Former Broncos safety Justin Simmons, who has experiencing playing in new defensive coordinator Vic Fangio's system, has yet to sign with another team.
2024 NFL calendar: Upcoming dates
March 24 to 27: Annual League Meeting, Orlando, Fla.
April 19: Deadline for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets
April 25 to 27: NFL Draft, Detroit
Sept. 5: NFL 2024 season kickoff, hosted by defending Super Bowl LVIII champions Kansas City Chiefs
Sept. 6. Eagles host the NFL's first game in Brazil at Corinthians Arena in Sao Paulo.
– Rob Tornoe