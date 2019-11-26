“Let’s Eat” is coming to you a day early because of Thanksgiving, and this week’s topic could not be more timely: the Christmas-themed bars that will make the spirits bright. Also this week, I offer peeks at two newcomers: Cicala, the swank Italian newcomer at the Divine Lorraine Hotel on North Broad Street, and Merkaz, the Israeli sandwich shop from Zahav’s Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook in Washington Square West.