With the stay-at-home order in effect since mid-March, critic Craig LaBan feels stymied by geography, as he hasn’t been venturing too far from Center City for his eating adventures. (You know the drill: Food does not always travel well.) But he has plenty of suburban friends and colleagues who offer recommendations and advice, and Craig lays them out for us, area by area. A few of the ideas are included in his suburban dining guide, as well, such as the luscious burger from Ripplewood in Ardmore, the sushi from Bluefin in East Norriton, and the seasonal flavors from Andiario in West Chester.