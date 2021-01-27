There’s been a recent parade of Fujian-born customers into Chinatown Square, the food hall at 1016 Race St. in Chinatown. The destination: Chinatown Dumpling House, a new takeout from Kenny Poon and David Taing. The calling card: steaming bowls of Fuzhou fish ball soup. It’s a light broth with fish dumplings whose outer layer combines ground eel, flounder, and whiting, which seals a pork filling. Years ago, chef Alan Zheng sold them from a street cart in Fuzhou Zheng Village, where Poon grew up. Small world: The two men found each other in Philly. Alas, for now, Chinatown Dumpling House has no online presence — only an Instagram with no posts that is linked to a web page that is parked by GoDaddy. (I popped the menu on my own Instagram post.) Hours: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Wednesday-Monday (closed Tuesday). Orders can be phoned to 215-519-8888. UberEats, Grubhub, and Postmates will begin delivery next week.