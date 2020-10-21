Dan and Alex Greenberg of Tela’s Market in the Francisville neighborhood have redeveloped a building at 631 N. Broad St., across from South Kitchen, into apartments above and a restaurant called Clementine’s Stable Cafe on the first floor. (Clementine is the Greenbergs’ dog and the building once housed a stable.) Eventually, Clementine’s will be an all-day affair with a bottle shop and coffee service. For now, it’s a nifty indoor-outdoor bar-restaurant, with one of the best fixed-price dinner options around: $39 per person for three courses, served family style. It’s staffed by industry veterans, including chefs Leo Forneas and Leonardo Barrios Gabriel and general manager Frank Kemp. Menu hits include lamb chops in piri piri, grilled pork chop, and yellowfin tuna on uni vinaigrette. After dinner, Kemp likes to make tequila-spiked hot chocolate, flaming the marshmallows with a torch. Open for Wednesday-Sunday dinner, plus weekend brunch.