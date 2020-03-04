Also well worth checking is King’s Road Brewing Co., which outgrew its snug Haddonfield storefront on its very first day in late 2017 and moved across the alley about three months ago into a space double the size. Those who had felt intimidated by the lack of seating can now spread out at long tables or take one of 14 bar seats. King’s Road, like all New Jersey tasting rooms, is a bring-your-own-food situation; you can get packaged snacks, but the neighboring restaurants on Kings Highway offer great takeout selections.