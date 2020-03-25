Craig LaBan: I have really enjoyed the chance to cook more than usual. But three meals a day for four people – including prep and clean-up – is a lot of work! Every meal cannot be a project. This dish is a longtime favorite called Pasta Tunisana that I first encountered at a small trattoria in Siracusa, Sicily, about 30 years ago.With a harissa spice paste kick added to the oil sauce, it’s a wonderful reflection of North Africa’s influence on Italian cooking, especially in Sicily. And I’ve been trying to recreate it ever since, first perfecting my cold pan technique for aglio e olio (garlic and oil), then convincing my family to eat a baked pasta dish built around roasted eggplant. It took a while. But this week I think I finally got it right!