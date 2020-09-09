There’s good news and bad news as the city resumed indoor dining on Tuesday, Sept. 8, about six months after Mayor Jim Kenney took it off the table. Gov. Tom Wolf announced that restaurants statewide can increase indoor occupancy from 25% capacity to 50% on Sept. 21 if they complete the state’s online coronavirus safety certification. But the state added a new restriction, one that’s been in effect in the city: Starting in two weeks, restaurants and bars must stop alcohol sales at 10 p.m. — the reason, of course, is that nothing good ever happens late at night. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy gave the indoor green light to 25% occupancy last Friday.