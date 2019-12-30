Still, the restaurant scene likely will see growth — e.g. openings outpacing closings. We’ll have one new Vetri restaurant (albeit a 14-seater), one more from Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook, and one long-awaited revival (Modo Mio from Peter McAndrews). Wilmington’s Hotel Du Pont, which is a bit far afield but a destination nonetheless for luxury-seeking Philadelphians, will see a new French restaurant from a Philly chef — replacing the venerable Green Room.