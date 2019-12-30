As the calendar flips to 2020, let’s look at the Philadelphia-area restaurant openings on the horizon. The prospects aren’t nearly as bright and promising compared with last year’s bumper crop, which yielded Jean-Georges, Vernick Fish, Cry Baby, Pizzeria Beddia, Cicala, Musi, Alpen Rose, Via Locusta, Hiroki, and aether.

Still, the restaurant scene likely will see growth — e.g. openings outpacing closings. We’ll have one new Vetri restaurant (albeit a 14-seater), one more from Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook, and one long-awaited revival (Modo Mio from Peter McAndrews). Wilmington’s Hotel Du Pont, which is a bit far afield but a destination nonetheless for luxury-seeking Philadelphians, will see a new French restaurant from a Philly chef — replacing the venerable Green Room.

Related stories

Meanwhile, other restaurant projects are in the early stages. I’m awaiting word of a deal for the shuttered London Grill, the possibility of a new Starr restaurant later this year, a replacement for Mistral in King of Prussia Mall, a popular Asian restaurant coming to Ardmore, and something substantial opening on North Broad Street to bridge the gap between Osteria and Cicala.

This is what the near future looks like, in rough order of anticipated opening. All dates were provided by the sometimes wildly optimistic owners:

Dig

Fast-casual chain with a vegetable-focused mission. 1616 Chestnut St., “soon”

Dmitri’s

The sole location of the energetic Greek seafooder (in Northern Liberties) is due to reopen after exterior repairs. 944 N. Second St., Jan. 10

Vegan-ish

Restaurant with a heavily vegan menu, though with a few seafood items as proteins, comes to West Philly. 1214 N. 52nd St., mid-January.

The Goat

Fergus “Fergie” Carey and Jim McNamara, partners in the Washington Square West landmark Fergie’s, hit Rittenhouse as they take over the former Oh! Shea’s with a new bar. 1904 Sansom St., Jan. 14.

Deke’s BBQ

Popular barbecue restaurant branches out to Wayne Junction. 137 W. Berkley St., January

The Board & Brew

Board games and a bar at the former coZara in University City. 3200 Chestnut St., January

Taps & Bourbon on Terrace

Old Eagle Tavern in Manayunk gets a redo. 177 Markle St., January

Paesano’s

Peter McAndrews revives his Northern Liberties sandwich shop, which closed Dec. 29, in a hole-in-the-wall, takeout-only situation across from Suraya in Fishtown. Frankford Avenue at Marlborough Street, second week of January

Marc Vetri checks the progress of one of his his pastas as it cooks in a large pot of boiling water, during a preview of his 14-seat Italian Market pasta bar Fiorella, at the Fitler Club's 10-seat Chef's Table on Wednesday night, December 18, 2019.
MICHAEL BRYANT / Staff Photographer
Marc Vetri checks the progress of one of his his pastas as it cooks in a large pot of boiling water, during a preview of his 14-seat Italian Market pasta bar Fiorella, at the Fitler Club's 10-seat Chef's Table on Wednesday night, December 18, 2019.

Fiorella

Marc Vetri’s pasta bar comes to the Italian Market. 817 Christian St., second or third week of January

Wine Dive

Wine shop-slash-eatery from the Cambridge/Hawthornes crew. 1506 South St., mid-January

Top Chef Quickfire

Top Chef-inspired fast-casual eatery in the shops at the Comcast Center. 1701 JFK Blvd., week of Jan. 20.

Modo Mio

Peter McAndrews revives his once-popular Italian restaurant in new Queen Village digs with a bar. 705 S. Fifth St., third week of January

Troubles End Brewing

Brewpub in Collegeville, at the former Appalachian Brewing Co., from Casey Parker of the Pistola’s restaurants and business partners Dave and Nick Bellenzeni and brewer Zach Svoboda (last at Forest & Main). 50 W. Third Ave, Collegeville, late January

Spread Bagelry

South Street gets its Montreal-style bagels. Fifth and South Streets, late January

Laser Wolf

Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook’s Israeli skewer house, named after the butcher from Fiddler on the Roof, in Kensington. 1301 N. Howard St., early February

Lucky Well

Long-delayed BBQ-bar. 990 Spring Garden St., February

Fabrika, 1108 Frankford Ave., will be a cabaret and restaurant.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Fabrika, 1108 Frankford Ave., will be a cabaret and restaurant.

Fabrika

A massive "modern cabaret” with Kanella’s Konstantinos Pitsillides in the kitchen in Fishtown. 1108 Frankford Ave., February

Solstice

Seasonal New American cooking in stylish digs at the Village at Newtown shopping center in Bucks County. 2948 S. Eagle Rd., Newtown, late February/early March

Steak 48

Arizona-based steakhouse takes over a massive space (the former Ted’s Montana Grill and Ruth’s Chris) at the Atlantic Building. Broad and Spruce Streets, spring

Unnamed seafood restaurant

Kevin Addis, chef-owner of Entree BYOB, opens a seafood-focused BYOB at the former Queen Village site of Dmitri’s. Third and Catharine Streets, March or “spring”

Chefs David Feola (left) and Scott Calhoun are opening Ember & Ash at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave.
MICHAEL KLEIN / Staff
Chefs David Feola (left) and Scott Calhoun are opening Ember & Ash at 1520 E. Passyunk Ave.

Ember & Ash

Nose-to-tail cooking from Jean-Georges alums comes to South Philly. 1520 E. Passyunk Ave., spring

Unnamed restaurant at Hotel Du Pont

Philadelphia chef Tyler Akin (Stock, Res Ipsa Cafe) takes over the Green Room with a French restaurant. Rodney Square in Wilmington, spring

Bridget Foy’s

Top-to-bottom redo of the popular South Street bar-restaurant. Second and South Streets, March

Renata’s Kitchen

West Philly cafe takes over the former Trolley Car Station. 3940 Baltimore Ave., April

N.B. Construction at The Little Lion in Old City, shuttered in February by an arson fire next door, is delayed.