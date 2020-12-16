Bridget Foy’s, the easygoing landmark at Second and South Streets, is finally returning from a fall 2017 fire. New from the ground up, it is reopening this week as a pop-up called East Philly Cafe — which was the restaurant’s original name when Foy’s parents, John and Bernadette Foy, opened in 1978. (The Foys renamed it after Bridget’s birth in 1982, and now she runs it with her husband, Paul Rodriguez.) The Bridget Foy’s name will resume in 2021 when indoor dining is allowed. It’s offering outdoor dining on South Street, plus delivery and takeout from a window (4-9 p.m. Wednesday to Sunday.) Special on Thursday, Dec. 17: $5 vegetarian and short-rib chili and $5 hot toddies.