The fall 2024 restaurant forecast: A Mike Solomonov oyster bar, a reborn West African spot, and a bistro behind a secret door

Fall’s restaurant lineup promises a wide range of flavors and degrees of fanciness: There will be a new bar from Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook; a restaurant focused on contemporary coastal cuisine from Randy and Amanda Rucker of River Twice; the solo restaurant debut of Liz Grothe; Mediterranean restaurants, each from Teddy Sourias and Michael Schulson; a market, bottle shop, and wine bar on East Passyunk; a cozy bar in Fishtown; the return of Tequila’s; and a newsroom-themed restaurant in Northern Liberties that you’ll enter through the front of a vending machine.

Youma Ba has set Sept. 12 for the revival of Kilimandjaro, her West African restaurant, returning to the 4300 block of Chestnut Street with 80 seats but in a brand-new building.

Federal Donuts & Chicken is about to make its long-awaited expansion into the Philadelphia suburbs, and the first three free-standing locations are expected to roll out in order, a company official told me. The first, at 232 Radnor-Chester Rd. in a strip center next to Honeygrow and Estia in Radnor, is less than two weeks out. About 60 days after that, a location at 4021 Welsh Rd., in the former Jamba Juice next to Mod Pizza in Willow Grove Pointe shopping center in Horsham Township (and five minutes from a soon-to-open Raising Cane’s), will open next. About a month after that will be South Jersey’s turn: Marlton Square Shopping Center (330 Route 73). Finally, it appears that the Conshohocken area will be next.

The competition in the halal hot chicken market is heating up, as two local chains plan food giveaways to mark their new locations — both on the same day (Sept. 6) and both at about the same time. Asad’s will open its 10th location in Winslow Plaza in Sicklerville, while Nanu’s eighth restaurant will open in the Bensalem Center in Bensalem, just across the road from an Asad’s.

Two national groups with entertainment concepts — Flight Club (1417 Walnut St.) and Beat the Bomb (1218 Chestnut St.) — are preparing to add to the Center City scene.

Allow me to drop news of a forthcoming Italian-inspired restaurant, Corio, set to open this winter at 3675 Market St. in uCity Square, next to Two Brothers. It’s led by David Feola, former chef-partner of Ember & Ash, and Heather Feola, former assistant general manager at Vernick Food & Drink, with support from Ryan Mulholland, CookNSolo’s director of operations and longtime general manager of Vernick Food & Drink.

From here, 2025 is looking fairly well-populated, with Borromini (Stephen Starr’s Italian splash) and Jesse Ito’s unnamed izakaya in Rittenhouse, Source Brewing’s project in Manayunk, and chef Dominic and Lindsay Piperno’s sequel to Hearthside in Haddon Township. Restaurants backed by out-of-towners, including Eataly, Ayat, and a new concept from Unapologetic Restaurants, also will get plenty of attention.

Here are restaurants expected to open in coming months. Opening dates are included when known.

Philadelphia

A Man Full of Trouble Tavern (127 Spruce St.): Philadelphia’s only surviving pre-Revolutionary drinking spot, shuttered to the public for decades, is coming back via lawyer and history buff Dan Wheeler, who has partnered with Succession Fermentory.

Adoro (769 E. Passyunk Ave.): Chef Florin Matranxhi has a Sept. 25 premiere set for his Italian BYOB on the corner of Passyunk Avenue and Catharine Street in Queen Village, which has hosted a series of restaurants including Felly Bistro on Pass, Village Taverna, Imli Indian Kitchen, and Trattoria La Costiera. He said the emphasis is on fresh pastas in an unstuffy atmosphere.

The Avery (117 Chestnut St.): This was known as Eleven Social early on, when retired Phillies star Jimmy Rollins was listed as a partner. Chef Montana Houston and sous chef Ja’mir Wimberly-Cole, both alums of Restaurant Aleksandar in Rittenhouse, are on board with owner Matt DeLima. Houston told me that the concept has been upgraded since its inception: “We want to have a one-Michelin-star experience, but we don’t want it to have an ‘uptight white tablecloth, you-gotta-wear-a-suit’ feel.” Cody McDonald, who oversaw the beer program at the space’s predecessor, Second Story Brewing Co., is brewmaster.

Black Turtle (129 S. 18th St.): Braeden Anderson, Selena Gabrielle, Victor Alegria, and Dalton Soffer are opening a second Center City location of their coffee shop/cafe in the former Le Bus Bakery near Rittenhouse Square. This will have an expanded menu when it opens in mid-September. They also own Kook Burger at 21st and Market Streets.

Bucatini Caffe (1824 S. 13th St.): Passyunk Crossing will finally get this Italian BYOB from chef Chris Miller and Dejvi Furxhi (Burrata), which has been on the books for a year. Furxhi says he’s looking for a late-September opening.

Cafe Lift (1330 Frankford Ave.): Michael Pasquarello is converting Fishtown’s Kensington Quarters into a location of his popular bruncherie.

Caletta (1401 E. Susquehanna Ave.): Cozy lounge across from the new Bastia in the Hotel Anna & Bel in Fishtown, featuring what is billed as a selection of “boldly experimental drinks,” paired with Italian-focused bar bites and small plates from chef Tyler Akin.

Capri (757 S. Front St.): A bar-restaurant in the former Fiore Fine Foods’ location in Queen Village will offer an Italian and Mediterranean menu supplemented by foods from the owners’ native Albania.

Dear Daphni (1911 Walnut St.): Michael Schulson’s next effort in Center City will be a Mediterranean restaurant in the Laurel building.

Dim Sum Garden (1024 Race St.): Not an opening as much as an expansion, Shizhou Da and Sally Song are preparing to move their Chinese restaurant two doors away. They will keep the Shanghai-style menu, notably the xiaolongbao, and add private dining.

Doom (421 N. Seventh St.): Former Royal Izakaya general manager Justin Holden enjoys the groove of doom metal, a slower and less-intense subset of metal. Food will include nachos, wings, sandwiches, and a lot of vegan options.

Enigma Sky (1030 N. Delaware Ave.): Three floors of chicness are planned by Kevin Dolce, owner of Logan Square’s Taste Cheesesteaks, in a former office building by the riverfront. The restaurant will be on the second floor with a roof deck above looking out at the Ben Franklin Bridge. A second phase of the project calls for a speakeasy-like bar-lounge called Bodega on the ground floor. Dolce is also planning a lounge called Finish Your Champagne in the former 7-Eleven next door. (Slurpees to bubbly, in other words.)

Garage (1501 Spruce St.): The third in a series of casual bars is due later this fall (though possibly in early winter) on the ground floor of a parking garage at 15th and Spruce Streets, formerly Fox & Hound.

Jaffa Bar (1625 N. Howard St.): Mike Solomonov and Steve Cook are inspired by the ancient port city of Jaffa for their oyster bar coming to Kensington.

Kilimandjaro (4301 Chestnut St.): Senegalese-born chef Youma Ba had a West African restaurant named Kilimandjaro in a strip center on this block of Chestnut Street, but it closed several years ago to make way for a new mixed-use building. In the meantime, she opened Youma, a cozy 12-seater, on Baltimore Avenue. Kilimandjaro will open Sept. 12 in this new, 80-seat space at the corner of 44th and Chestnut. Youma is closing for what Ba says will be a three-month renovation.

Kinto (1144 Frankford Ave.): Most of the crew from Fishtown’s cabaret/restaurant Fabrika is behind what is shaping up to be a snazzy but far more low-key Georgian bar-restaurant, with an extensive Georgian wine list, in a new building just up the block.

Little Water (261 S. 20th St.): Chef Randy Rucker and Amanda Rucker (River Twice) are creating what they call a “contemporary coastal” restaurant that “celebrates the ecological diversity of life by the sea.”

Lost Time (2147 N. Front St.): Cue the Rocky soundtrack. The Kensington building that served as Mighty Mick’s Gym will host a tasting room from Lost Time Brewing Co.

Mona (1308-10 Chestnut St.): Posh Mediterranean restaurant-nightspot in Washington Square West from Teddy Sourias and Craft Concepts, who owns nearby bars such as Tradesman’s and U-Bahn. Sourias is saying “November” for his still-unnamed sushi restaurant at 1515 Market St.

The Newsroom (1102 Germantown Ave.): New York Yankees in-house chef Ricardo Cardona will fuse Latino and Asian cuisine in a speakeasy/newsroom ambiance in a small restaurant next to SIN in Northern Liberties’ Beverly apartment building. Entrance will be through a vending-machine door, said Marion Reffas, marketing director at the operator, Rose Hospitality.

Peabody (1431 Cecil B. Moore Ave.): Way back in May 2022, GLU Hospitality struck a deal with Temple University to open a sports bar on the edge of campus in the former Draught Horse. Now, GLU says it is back on track.

Pearl’s on the Corner (1444 Frankford Ave.): Chef Elise Black (Hatch Cover, Fork, Royal Boucherie) is in the kitchen at this intimate, smartly appointed Fishtown newcomer, due to open in the next week or so at Frankford and Jefferson from Tom Gleason, Shawn Gormley, and Doug Gleason.

Rhythm & Spirits (1617 JFK Blvd.): The spirited Italian American restaurant/nightspot from Atlantic City location is setting up on the ground floor of One Penn Center, where Classic Cake was.

Roxanne (607 S. Second St.): Alexandra Holt relocates her BYOB from the Italian Market to the former Queen & Rook space in Queen Village.

Saints Restaurant & Lounge (1901 Chestnut St.): Kido Nwani of Pepper Fish will install a restaurant/lounge carrying a menu merging West African and American dishes in the space above Jeni’s Ice Creams.

Scampi (617 S. Third St.): Chef Liz Grothe, an Oloroso and Fiorella alumna who is also behind the pop-up Couch Cafe, will take Queen Village’s former Neighborhood Ramen for her Italian “supper club.” She’ll be in Italy in October before its late-fall opening.

Superette (1538 E. Passyunk Ave.): The former Primal Supply Meats shop will become a neighborhood market, bottle shop, and wine bar inspired by French épiceries from Chloe Grigri, Vincent Stipo, and the team behind The Good King Tavern, Le Caveau, and Superfolie — as well as restaurateur, Good King designer, and budding hot dog impresario Owen Kamihira (El Camino Real and the forthcoming Joe & Kay). They call it “a place where you can pit-stop for seasonal produce and a hunk of cheese on the way home, or shuffle to the counter for a splash of wine and a snack in the middle of an afternoon.”

Sushi by Bou (1224 Chestnut St.): The quirky national omakase brand that offers budget-price one-hour experiences in underutilized spaces is opening its second location (after Fishtown) on Sept. 20 at the former lounge Leda & the Swan. This one will be disco-themed.

Tequila’s (1602 Locust St.): David Suro and family are reviving their popular white-tablecloth Mexican restaurant, which was damaged by fire last year.

Yanaga Omakase (637 N. Third St.): Kevin Yanaga is building an eight-seat omakase room behind a bookcase in his Northern Liberties izakaya.

Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs

Asad’s Hot Chicken (542 Berlin-Cross Keys Road, Sicklerville): The halal hot chicken specialist will grand-open its Sicklerville eatery from 3-7 p.m. Sept. 6 with free food.

Bagels & Co. (43 Cricket Ave., Ardmore): Glu Hospitality’s first suburban location will grand-open the week of Sept. 13 with bagel giveaways.

Departure (2 S. Orange St., Media): Delco native (and restaurant lifer) Rory Hirst and his wife, Krystal, are behind this roomy bar-restaurant in an old bank building with an international small-plates menu from chef J.J. Morgan.

Federal Donuts & Chicken (three locations: Radnor, Horsham, Marlton): The Philly-based chain has gone the franchise route for wider expansion.

The Fort (325 Pennsylvania Ave., Fort Washington): The crew from Jasper’s Backyard in Conshohocken is branching into the former Friendly’s in Fort Washington with a similarly family-friendly bar-restaurant.

Izzy’s (35 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore): Peter Martin, who owns the Ripplewood in Ardmore (as well as Ardmore Music Hall), is modeling this 24-seater on the SG Club in Tokyo, with distressed tiles and a coffered ceiling. Where the Ripp is all about whiskey, Izzy’s will focus on sake and offer a few handrolls.

Jolene’s (29 E. Gay St., West Chester): At the old Spence’s Oyster & Eating Saloon, 3 West Hospitality says it’s planning an upscale “but inviting” bar-restaurant whose modern menu is infused with classic French influence, plus wines, beers, liquor, and cocktails.

Kooma (Cherry Hill Mall, Cherry Hill): The popular Asian fusion restaurant from the Pennsylvania suburbs enters South Jersey, where it replaces California Pizza Kitchen at the mall.

Kura Revolving Sushi Bar (Marketplace at Garden State Park, Cherry Hill): The sushi comes to the table on a conveyor belt at this chain; you pick up what you like. Special orders are delivered to the table on another belt.

Mary (47 E. Butler Ave., Ambler): Chad Rosenthal (Lucky Well Incubator, Rosey’s Banh Mi) is prepping what he calls a “dark, sexy, intimate” tavern in downtown Ambler.

Nanu’s Hot Chicken (1947 Street Rd., Bensalem): Halal hot chicken chain grand-opens its eighth location Sept. 6 with free food from 4-8 p.m. (Those who can’t make it can show proof of their Bucks County zip code for 50% off Saturday and 25% off Sunday for 25% off.) Franchisees Muhammad Faisal and Ikram Rashid also own the locations at Drexel University and at 4407 Chestnut St.

Noble Goat (406 Brandywine Ave., Downingtown): Bryan and Andrea Sikora, whose restaurants on the Pennsylvania and Delaware sides of the Brandywine Valley include Hearth Kitchen, Merchant Bar, La Fia, and Crow Bar, are opening in Downingtown’s new River Station development, planning an eclectic menu with a serious cocktail program.

P.J. Whelihan’s (2000 Clements Bridge Rd, Deptford): The pub chain’s 25th location is on the way to Deptford Landing Shopping Center.

Rooster’s Glenside (294 N. Keswick Ave., Glenside): Justin Weathers, Joe Monnich and Glenside native Matt Moyer (Stove & Tap, Al Pastor, Joey Chops, GBU) and Chris Magarity (Jasper’s Backyard) are looking toward October to open their classic American pub on the former site of Keswick Tavern in Keswick Village.

The Stotesbury (812 E. Willow Grove Ave., Wyndmoor): Restaurateur Brian Harrington and developer Jay Overcash are revamping Fatty’s, a corner tap in Springfield Township, Montgomery County, into a family friendly bar.

Testa Rossa (919 Baltimore Pike, Glen Mills): Marty and Sydney Grims (White Dog Cafe, Louie Louie, Autograph, the Moshulu, etc.) are creating a more casual sibling to their Main Line Italian restaurant Rosalie that will specialize in pizza and house-made pasta at the Shoppes at Brinton Lake. They’re aiming for 2025 for a second location, in an old Bertucci’s on Lancaster Avenue in Wayne.

Unnamed Conshy bar (Sixth Avenue and Elm Street, Conshohocken): Alysa and Tony Avila are behind a cocktail bar serving seasonal cocktails, specialty California wines, and small plates/charcuterie in the old Carol’s, a longtime corner tap. November is the target.