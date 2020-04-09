First of all: Do not disinfect your vegetables. Don’t use soap, and definitely don’t use Lysol. As Grace Dickson writes, there is no evidence that you can get the coronavirus from produce. But a lot of people are worried about it, and it is a good idea to wash your produce right now. The reason: You don’t want to get sick from actual food-borne illnesses, like E. Coli, while the health care system is really stressed. And that means cleaning your produce properly, and keeping your kitchen clean.