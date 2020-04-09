It’s the fourth week at home (for many of us). And some of us are getting, understandably, squirrelly. So we’ve got some good domestic projects to take on this week, including cooking, home improvement, mask making and spring cleaning. But first:
- Here are the best online events and streams this week, including Issa Rae, John Krasinski, a Trolls watch party, and Easter options (churches are allowed to remain open, but it’s not a good idea to go).
- It’s nice outside. But is it safe? Here’s a roundup of resources: Yes, you can hang out in your backyard. You can even get your bike fixed (here’s where). Fishing season opened early, and we have tips on how to fish safely. And, sorry, you shouldn’t hang out with friends, even if you’re outside, and six feet apart.
- It’s OK if you’re freaked out right now. A lot of us are. If you’ve been laid off or furloughed, here are some things you can do now. And if you’re worried about getting sick, Elizabeth Wellington broke down some important conversations we should all have with our family members right now.
Stay safe, stay healthy, and as much as you can, stay home.
Here are some projects for the week to help keep you occupied this week:
We’re all stepping up our home-cooking game right now, and even trying our hand at sourdough. But if you want to luxuriate in the comfort of carbs right now, we’ve got the best Philly restaurant pasta recipes that you can make at home, including Res Ipsa’s Spaghetti alle Vongole, Joe Cicala’s Ragù d’agnello (Lamb Ragù), and, if you’re feeling ambitious, Cicala’s homemade pasta recipe, too.
The reality for many of us: we have to make do with what’s in our pantry or what’s in stock right now. So here’s what to do if you don’t have all the ingredients. Some key tips: Assess the situation and see what might work as a substitute, think about the function of the ingredient and if skipping it will affect texture or structure, and make a choice.
(And if you just need a break from the domestic labor, here are Craig Laban’s best bets for takeout and delivery.)
So, there’s that small — or big — project that you’ve been putting off. Gary Thompson dug into home projects you should take on right now. And the good news is that hardware stores, both big box and smaller neighborhood shops, are considered “life sustaining” businesses, so you can both get supplies and rent equipment (sometimes delivered to your door).
Another useful resource right now: A lot of online tutorials to get you started. HGTV has free contractor-led tutorials through its This Old House app, including how to easily build a raised wooden flower bed from a kit you can order online. Home Depot also has a range of DIY projects on YouTube, and Lowes’s has some great online projects for kids — how to build a “robot” from easy-to-find materials you have around the house.
Everybody should be wearing a mask whenever we leave the house. This is from guidance last week from Gov. Tom Wolf and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That means it’s time to break out the sewing machine, or needle, thread and thimble) and make a few for your own supply. Jonathan Lai made a pattern that’s easy to follow and use. Can’t sew? You can use staples, clips, or just wear a bandanna or scarf tightly around your nose and mouth.
So you have a mask. Now what? Nick Vadala found out how to properly clean your mask (and, importantly, how to take it off and put it on safely)
Now is not a great time to do traditional spring cleaning — taking unused junk from around the house and piling it on the curb. Many municipalities say they are overburdened with trash and garbage pick-up as stay-at-homers generate more refuse than normal.
But there’s a lot we can, and should, clean right now. Here’s how.
First of all: Do not disinfect your vegetables. Don’t use soap, and definitely don’t use Lysol. As Grace Dickson writes, there is no evidence that you can get the coronavirus from produce. But a lot of people are worried about it, and it is a good idea to wash your produce right now. The reason: You don’t want to get sick from actual food-borne illnesses, like E. Coli, while the health care system is really stressed. And that means cleaning your produce properly, and keeping your kitchen clean.
If you can’t find disinfecting wipes, make your own. Lysol wipes are a hot commodity, but they’re not hard to make. Grace Dickinson found out how to make them safely and effectively, with ingredients you can find right now.
The key is bleach: It’s effective, sure, but there’s some important things to know about diluting it. The CDC recommends a ratio of ⅓ cup bleach to one gallon of water (or four teaspoons bleach to one quart of water). And two important notes: When diluted with water, bleach loses its effectiveness after 24 hours. And remember not to mix bleach with other cleaners (or in a container that once held them).
