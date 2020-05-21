TL;DR: Two months after Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf ordered most of the state’s residents to stay at home and closed most businesses, some in his party are starting to show frustration with the governor. And three local doctors explain how battling the coronavirus has changed their lives.
🛑 Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf hopes to announce on Friday that several counties can move to the “green” phase of reopening, as well as release a list of more counties that can move to “yellow.” Here’s what can open in each phase.
🔒 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said the state is moving closer to opening restaurants, salons, libraries, and museums.
🍸 Wolf legalized sales of cocktails-to-go, a measure aimed at helping bars and restaurants. Here’s where to find them.
💰 Another 2.4 million Americans filed for unemployment last week, but claims dropped in Pennsylvania as some counties reopened.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Pennsylvania Democrats have mostly supported Gov. Tom Wolf’s decisions since the pandemic began, even as Republicans in the state legislature push him to reopen parts of the economy. But some Philly-area members of Wolf’s party are getting fed up, and want the governor to do more to help counties get back to work. Their requests include asking Wolf to permit non-"life-sustaining" retail businesses to reopen for curbside pickup — a step New Jersey announced last week.
One physician who treats coronavirus patients is afraid to eat during her hospital shift. An ER doctor feels isolated, despite being surrounded by people. An infectious disease specialist goes to bed each night exhausted, but can’t sleep. The Inquirer’s Wendy Ruderman captured their stories.
- Why it’s not a good idea to have a Memorial Day cookout with your friends.
- How does Pennsylvania decide what areas are in red, yellow and green phases?
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Not sure what a medical term means? We have definitions for you.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
Gardening can make you happier, according to some studies, and you don’t have to brave big-box stores for seeds, flowers, soil and more. The Inquirer’s Grace Dickinson compiled a list of independent shops that are open for curbside pickup, online ordering, and retail.
🏠 Would you move into an apartment or buy a house without setting foot inside the door? These people did.
🎶 Opera singers are performing each night from the balcony above the Victor Cafe to entertain diners who come to pick up their takeout.
💻 It’s not your imagination, and it’s not just you: Zoom fatigue is real.
- A Drexel University photography student landed on the cover of Time magazine by directing portraits of her classmates in quarantine over FaceTime.
- Locking down the United States a week earlier could have saved 36,000 lives, according to the New York Times.
- NPR reports that half of the accounts tweeting about the coronavirus pandemic, often spreading misinformation, are bots, researchers found.
