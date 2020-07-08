TL;DR: New Jersey will now require residents to wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible, which mirrors policies currently in place in Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced this week that all students returning to school this fall will have to wear masks. There are also new questions and worries about how the coronavirus spreads, and what we should do to protect ourselves and others.
📈 The United States has surpassed 3 million coronavirus cases as infections continue to surge.
🚘 East Passyunk Avenue will no longer be temporarily closed for five blocks to offer expanded outdoor dining this weekend.
❌ Philly adds Delaware to list of states to avoid because of rise in COVID-19 cases. City officials say people should quarantine if returning from a trip there.
🏥 A South Jersey coronavirus patient left the hospital after 44 days on a ventilator. See photos here.
🎆 Wildwood is postponing its weekly fireworks display on Friday nights due to crowds of people not wearing marks or adhering to social-distancing guidelines.
🍽️ New Jersey will take a small step toward allowing indoor dining by letting a limited number of restaurants reopen, Gov. Phil Murphy said.
📰 What’s going on in your county? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about..
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
New Jersey will now require residents to wear masks outdoors when social distancing is not possible, which mirrors policies in place in Pennsylvania and Delaware. The Pennsylvania Department of Education also announced this week that all students returning to school this fall will have to wear masks. This includes those older than age 2, in school buildings, and during sports activities unless six feet of distance is possible outside. Read more about the guidelines here.
More than 200 scientists, including engineers, ventilation experts, and Charles Haas, a Drexel University professor of environmental engineering, urged the World Health Organization to address the risks of transmitting the coronavirus when talking or just breathing. It is “unclear, debated, and under study,” how much, if at all, the virus can be spread this way, but Haas says that regardless, we need to do the following: “Universal masking. Avoid crowds. Avoid confined spaces. Keep a physical distance. And for indoor spaces, improve ventilation.”
A Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency program began accepting applications this week for people who need rent relief because of the coronavirus pandemic. My colleague Nick Vadala walks you through how to know if you are eligible for rent assistance, how much money you can get, how to apply, and if you can be evicted, and how to get mortgage assistance.
