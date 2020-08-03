N.J. tightens restrictions in response to house parties

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said that indoor gatherings will now be limited to 25 people, down from 100. The new order means that indoor house parties can include no more than 25 people, a shift the governor said is the direct result of concerns over large gatherings and a rising rate of COVID-19 infections. Murphy also announced Monday that face coverings will be required for all students at all times while inside school buildings, unless doing so would inhibit the individual’s health.