It looks like telemedicine could be here to stay after the “regulatory hurdles that hamstrung the growth of telemedicine for decades were wiped away” during the coronavirus pandemic, my colleague Sarah Gantz reports. Private insurers, Medicare, and Medicaid agreed to pay the same rates as in-person visits for telemedicine appointments and the federal government loosened privacy regulations. Now, telemedicine has soared, and as Nicol Turner Lee, a senior fellow at the Center for Technology Innovation at the Brookings Institution, puts it: “We have this opportunity as the result of a very horrific, virulent disease to re-imagine health care.”