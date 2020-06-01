The Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd has sparked protests across the country, including in Philadelphia, where peaceful demonstrations later became violent and resulted in vandalism. As the city sees its third day of protests, another nightly curfew and National Guard troops arriving in the streets today, my colleague Tom Avril asks: Could the protests here and elsewhere lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases? Here’s what experts say. In case you missed our comprehensive coverage this weekend, here are photos of the protests.