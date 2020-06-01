TL;DR: The Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd has sparked protests across the country, including in Philadelphia. As the city sees its third day of protests, another nightly curfew and National Guard troops arriving in the streets today, my colleague Tom Avril asks: Could the protests here and elsewhere lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases? Experts are also warning that the months of unemployment and isolation from the coronavirus pandemic could increase “deaths of despair."
🔴 Mayor Jim Kenney said today that he does not know whether the city would move into the “yellow” phase of reopening, as scheduled, on Friday. He called the unrest “one of the biggest crises in the city’s history” and Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said a long-simmering powder keg "has burst.”
🗳️ Elections administrators were already dealing with a massive surge of mail-in ballots because of the coronavirus pandemic. Now, as unrest continues, they are scrambling to prepare for Tuesday’s primary election and Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf extended mail ballot deadlines for one week.
🍽️ Outdoor dining, hair salons and retail stores can reopen in New Jersey, but it won’t look the same as it did back in February. Read about the regulations here.
💰 Pa.’s revenues take another coronavirus blow in May, falling $440 million short of expectations.
🚌 Megabus resumes service between Philly and New York City: “One step towards being normal.”
😷 New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was pleased to see people wearing masks at protests.
The Minneapolis police killing of George Floyd has sparked protests across the country, including in Philadelphia, where peaceful demonstrations later became violent and resulted in vandalism. As the city sees its third day of protests, another nightly curfew and National Guard troops arriving in the streets today, my colleague Tom Avril asks: Could the protests here and elsewhere lead to a spike in COVID-19 cases? Here’s what experts say. In case you missed our comprehensive coverage this weekend, here are photos of the protests.
The COVID-19 pandemic has brought with it unprecedented stress, depression, and fear and experts have warned that the months of unemployment and isolation from stay-at-home orders could increase “deaths of despair,” my colleagues Bethany Ao and Aubrey Whelan report. They write that this term refers to “early deaths among young and mid-life Americans, from suicide, drug overdoses, and alcoholism.” Read more here.
If you’re looking for ways to keep your kids occupied while you work from home, here are details on some livestreams, like the Philadelphia School of Circus Arts’ half-hour juggling class via Zoom and the live cameras at the San Diego Zoo. Read more here.
🟡 What does the “yellow” phase of reopening really mean? Here’s what your social life may look like.
💈 Are you wondering if you can drive to a “green" phase county for a haircut? Here’s an answer.
💻 Tired of talking with your parents over Zoom? My colleague Grace Dickinson writes about if you can hang out with your parents in the yellow phase.
