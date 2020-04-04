TL;DR: Four weeks into the region’s crisis, Pennsylvania and New Jersey have increased their stockpile of supplies, but they’re still falling short of the medical equipment they need, and which they believe could give them a shot at slowing the coronavirus’s spread. And some projections say there’s a chance Pennsylvania can avoid the disaster unfolding in neighboring states — as long as residents keep staying home.

What you need to know:

🏥 The US has more than 8,000 coronavirus deaths, and more than 300,000 confirmed cases. The virus has been blamed for killing 136 Pennsylvanians and 846 New Jersey residents.

🔒 The 1300 block of Walnut Street in Philadelphia will close to vehicular traffic starting Monday so that officials can turn the Holiday Inn Express there into a quarantine site.

🚒 The assistant fire chief of the Tullytown Fire Company in Bucks County has died of the coronavirus.

💰 U.S. Postal Service workers are asking for hazard pay during the pandemic.

👐 A 31-year-old Mexican man was the first migrant to test positive for COVID-19 at an ICE detention center in Pennsylvania.

Local coronavirus cases

📈As of Saturday evening, there are more than 6,800 reported cases in the Philadelphia area. Track the spread here.

  • PHILADELPHIA: 3,008 confirmed cases (up 578 since yesterday)
  • SUBURBAN PA: 2,268 confirmed cases (up 404 since yesterday)
  • SOUTH JERSEY: 1,168 confirmed cases (up 349 since yesterday)

The coronavirus surge is coming: Racing for supplies, Pa. hopes to avoid disaster and New Jersey fears it’s here

Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf has said the ongoing stay-at-home order is crucial to the efforts to keep the state’s hospital system from “collapsing" under an expected surge in coronavirus patients. In New Jersey, where there are three times as many coronavirus cases as in Pennsylvania, officials fear hospitals could run out of space in weeks.

State officials on both sides of the river are also racing against the clock to collect the equipment they say is needed to avoid a disaster: face masks and gloves for health-care workers, ventilators for the critically ill, more beds for the sick in the event that the region’s hospitals overflow.

“If we do not all stay home, then we will see the worst-case scenarios," Pennsylvania Health Secretary Rachel Levine said last week.

As coronavirus spread, these couples couldn’t have a wedding, but they could still get married

For many engaged couples about to host weddings, the pandemic meant canceling long-planned dreams of flowers, music, and celebrating with family. But for some, that was no reason not to get married now.

One local couple got hitched in a living room, hours before Gov. Wolf’s stay-at-home order went into effect. Another streamed an in-house ceremony on Facebook Live. "It kind of provided a lot of clarity as to what’s important,” Newlywed Jeremy Howe told Inquirer reporter Ellie Silverman. “We just want to be married. That is all that matters to us.”

Helpful resources

Let’s take a quick break

🏀 Two months after his death, Lower Merion’s Kobe Bryant is going into the Hall of Fame.

🍴 How tines have changed: the odd history behind forks, clocks, and other household staples.

🏈 The Inquirer’s longtime football writer Paul Domowitch selected his NFL All-Decade team, and it includes more than a couple of Eagles.

Social distancing tip of the day: Think before you test the six-feet-apart rule

Quentin Heyward, a flight attendant and Purser at Delta airlines, left, and Father Martini Shaw, right, an Episcopal Priest at the Historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, walk together, but apart, to maintain an approximate 6 foot distance, at the Race Street Pier in Philadelphia, March 26, 2020.
JESSICA GRIFFIN / Staff Photographer
Quentin Heyward, a flight attendant and Purser at Delta airlines, left, and Father Martini Shaw, right, an Episcopal Priest at the Historic African Episcopal Church of St. Thomas, walk together, but apart, to maintain an approximate 6 foot distance, at the Race Street Pier in Philadelphia, March 26, 2020.

Is it acceptable to hang out with your friends as long as you stay six feet apart? The answer is complicated, experts say.

What we’re paying attention to

It’s not all horrible

Ezra Tapper (bottom left), presents his science fair project about algorithms that can help solve Rubik's cubes to judges Dara Kusic and Raj Chintapalli. Tapper was one of 100 students who participated in the Coriell Institute's annual science fair, held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Courtesy Coriell Institute
Ezra Tapper (bottom left), presents his science fair project about algorithms that can help solve Rubik's cubes to judges Dara Kusic and Raj Chintapalli. Tapper was one of 100 students who participated in the Coriell Institute's annual science fair, held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of a long-running science fair in New Jersey saw the pandemic as an opportunity for a teachable moment, so on Saturday the Coriell Institute for Medical Research’s annual science fair was held remotely over webcams. Jean-Pierre Issa, the Coriell Institute’s chief executive officer, told reporter Vinny Vella, "There are always barriers to doing science, and this barrier is no more insurmountable than barriers scientists have to overcome all the time.”

