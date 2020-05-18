‘Don’t go to the beach,' Philly health official says

After a weekend of many Jersey Shore beachgoers not wearing masks in crowds, city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley pleaded with Philadelphians to skip any plans they had to go down the Shore for Memorial Day weekend. “Don’t go to the beach,” Farley said. “You might have gone to the beach every Memorial Day weekend for years. But this is not the time to do that.” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also questioned why governors of some neighboring states reopened their beaches as the coronavirus continues to spread in the region. “I’m not sure why the governors of Maryland and New Jersey have opened their beaches,” the governor said, “but they have.” He repeated how he will not be going to the beach anytime soon.