‘Don’t go to the beach,' Philly health official says

💰A new program will extend unemployment benefits for another 13 weeks.
🏠 People are testing the waters as coronavirus stay-at-home orders begin to lift. See photos of people out in the region here.
⚾ New Jersey outdoor businesses like batting cages, horseback riding, private tennis clubs, and shooting ranges can reopen Friday, Gov. Phil Murphy said. He also unveiled a three-stage plan to free the state’s economy from restrictions.
🍹 New Jersey allows cocktails to go in a bid to help bars idled by the coronavirus.
⛪ Delaware churches, other houses of worship to resume in-person services under restrictions like maintaining social distancing of six feet, and everyone over the age of 13 wearing some form of facial covering.
🎓 University of Pennsylvania students gathered on the school’s West Philadelphia campus Monday to celebrate graduation. See photos here.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
After a weekend of many Jersey Shore beachgoers not wearing masks in crowds, city Health Commissioner Thomas Farley pleaded with Philadelphians to skip any plans they had to go down the Shore for Memorial Day weekend. “Don’t go to the beach,” Farley said. “You might have gone to the beach every Memorial Day weekend for years. But this is not the time to do that.” Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf also questioned why governors of some neighboring states reopened their beaches as the coronavirus continues to spread in the region. “I’m not sure why the governors of Maryland and New Jersey have opened their beaches,” the governor said, “but they have.” He repeated how he will not be going to the beach anytime soon.
Supporters cheered as Atilis Gym in Bellmawr, Camden County, reopened despite the state’s business shutdown order, and the town’s police largely watched from a distance. Police issued the owners a citation for disorderly conduct, but did not disperse the crowd, telling those gathered: “Formally, you’re all in violation of the executive order. On that note, have a good day.” Watch a video of the rally here.
It’s easy to make common mistakes when wearing a mask. So we talked to experts — doctors, scientists, professors — about how to avoid them. There’s simple advice, like stop wearing your mask under your nose, and other tips here.
🗳️ Now in tens of thousands of Philly food boxes: Absentee ballot applications
🎶 Did you miss Taylor Swift’s ‘City of Lover’ concert special this weekend? If so, read about where to watch a replay here.
👟 Here are 4 low-impact exercises to make you feel younger
