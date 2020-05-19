TL;DR: Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday released a list of long-term care facilities where the coronavirus has infected or killed residents. See that list here. The rate of new infections in Delaware County over the last two weeks has surpassed Philadelphia’s, making it the county furthest away from reaching the state’s benchmark for partial reopening. Read more about how Pennsylvania decides which counties are in the red, yellow, and green reopening phases.
🏋️ For the second day, a Bellmawr gym has opened despite the state’s shutdown order and two men were issued citations while inside. One was taken into police custody. Watch police arrest him here.
🍹 Pennsylvania bars and licensed restaurants will likely be able to sell cocktails for takeout soon. On Friday, New Jersey approved similar legislation, allowing bars to sell mixed drinks of up to a pint for takeout or delivery.
🏥 A child died of the coronavirus in Pennsylvania, the first pediatric death publicly reported in the state.
🏠 Pennsylvania real estate businesses and employees may resume in-person operations while following social distancing guidelines, Gov. Tom Wolf announced Tuesday.
🍹 North Wildwood relaxes open container laws in response to the state’s to-go cocktail allowance. Now people can drink in the vicinity of any bar or restaurant that is selling such cocktails.
🛍️ Delaware retail stores can reopen by appointment only starting tomorrow, Gov. John Carney said today.
🏈 The NFL is testing protective coverings with surgical material to help protect players from the coronavirus.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Pennsylvania officials on Tuesday released a list of long-term care facilities where the coronavirus has infected or killed residents. The data includes the names of facilities, the county in which each is located, the number of resident cases, the number of staff cases, and the number of deaths. The Inquirer has published a searchable list, where you can look up a facility’s name and see how many cases and deaths have been reported there. See that list here.
The rate of new infections in Delaware County over the last two weeks has surpassed Philadelphia’s, making it the county furthest from reaching the state’s benchmark for partial reopening. In order for a county to move from the “red" to “yellow” stage of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions, it must have less than 50 new cases for every 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. Delaware County is at 263 cases per 100,000 residents. Read more about how Pennsylvania decides what’s in the red, yellow, and green reopening phases and why Delco is far away from reaching the “yellow” phase.
- Why experts say you can’t expand your quarantine circle just yet.
- Anxious about going back out into the world? Here are some ways to manage your worries.
- Here are 8 principles of social distancing to help figure out what you can and can’t do.
- Did you eat your two-week food supply? Here’s why you need to restock. If you need help with that, here’s a list of local Philly stores that deliver groceries, meat, dairy, coffee beans, and more.
- Have another question? Our reporters have tracked down answers.
While you’re cooking a lot more and limiting your trips to the grocery store, it’s time to organize your fridge. This will help save time, money, and extend the shelf life of your groceries, my colleague Grace Dickinson writes. Here are tips to make the most of it.
🏈 There are no new Philly sports. So here are some old games to rewatch right now.
🎶 Stars take the show online for a virtual fund-raiser to benefit Philadelphia-area nonprofits.
👩🍳 Our attempt at Claire Ptak’s cinnamon buns from The Violet Bakery Cookbook.
- When officials released more than 1,500 inmates from jail, COVID-19 had already been spreading. The inmates went home without knowing if they were infected, NBC10 reports.
- A study shows that COVID-19 patients who test positive after recovery aren’t infectious, Bloomberg reports.
- The Washington Post reports how the need to use public bathrooms could prevent people from going back out for reopenings.
