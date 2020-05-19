The rate of new infections in Delaware County over the last two weeks has surpassed Philadelphia’s, making it the county furthest from reaching the state’s benchmark for partial reopening. In order for a county to move from the “red" to “yellow” stage of Gov. Tom Wolf’s plan to gradually lift coronavirus restrictions, it must have less than 50 new cases for every 100,000 residents over the last 14 days. Delaware County is at 263 cases per 100,000 residents. Read more about how Pennsylvania decides what’s in the red, yellow, and green reopening phases and why Delco is far away from reaching the “yellow” phase.