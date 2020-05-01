After Troy Randle’s COVID-19 symptoms ended, he had a stroke. The 49-year-old New Jersey cardiologist is not the only one. It seems more people his age and younger have suffered strokes as a result of infection with the coronavirus, though doctors are just beginning to understand the connections between the two. A Jefferson University Hospital physician and researcher recently reported on coronavirus-positive stroke patients, describing 12 patients and how some of them had no virus symptoms before their strokes. Read more here.