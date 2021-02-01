The reopening debate remains fraught as schools try to balance safety with a growing concern that many children — particularly the most vulnerable — are falling behind. Some area educators are buoyed by federal health officials who say data from several states and Europe indicate “little evidence that schools have contributed meaningfully to increased community transmission.” In the Philadelphia region, the share of positive coronavirus cases in 10- to 19-year-olds peaked in September, according to CDC data. Philadelphia public schools, which utilized remote learning, had the lowest percentage of cases. Read more here.