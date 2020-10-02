President Donald Trump’s announcement that he tested positive for coronavirus raises a lot of questions. The president’s age, 74, and weight, which qualifies as obese, put him in the high risk category of having a serious reaction to a coronavirus infection. Still, the Centers for Disease Control says the mortality rate for infected people age 70 and up is estimated to be about 5%. I’m sure you have plenty of other questions, like: When was Trump likely exposed? What is the recommended treatment? How quickly could he progress to serious symptoms? How does this affect his campaign? And how is contact tracing being used in this case? Read some answers here.