Dramatic early results for a second COVID-19 vaccine were announced Monday, with manufacturer Moderna Inc. saying the drug appeared to reduce the chance of illness by 94.5%. The findings come a week after Pfizer Inc. said its vaccine seemed to reduce the rate of disease by more than 90%. Both companies say that within weeks, they intend to seek U.S. government approval to distribute their products on an emergency basis to the broader public. What’s more, Moderna said its drug would be easier to store, not requiring the ultra-cold temperatures of the Pfizer product. Anthony S. Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said Monday "the results of this trial are truly striking.”