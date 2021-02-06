Philadelphia residents experienced elevated rates of anxiety and depression due to work-related disruptions during the first wave of COVID-19 last spring and summer, according to researchers at he Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University. In a survey of more than 900 adults, they found that 45% of women qualified as having anxiety, and 13%, depression. Among men, 31% qualified for anxiety and 8% for depression. Respondents who worked in fields that were most directly affected by the pandemic and the resulting lockdown — such as health care, entertainment, and personal services — experienced more symptoms of anxiety and depression than those in other professions.