TL;DR: Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. says he expects 2,000 prekindergarten through second-grade Philadelphia teachers to show up Monday. But in light of ongoing pandemic concerns, union chief Jerry Jordan is telling members to stay home. Philadelphians experienced elevated rates of anxiety and depression during the first wave of COVID-19, a new study suggests.
🏥 Driven by “selfishness and fear,” many Americans are jumping the vaccination line with an elbows-out, I-deserve-it-more attitude, say ethicists and medical observers.
💉 Philadelphia Health Commissioner Thomas Farley says it’ll take a year to vaccinate everyone.
👨⚕️ Philly Fighting COVID was authorized to vaccinate only home health-care workers, but the city has no record of how many of the nearly 7,000 people vaccinated there fit that description, Farley says.
🚗 Researchers find that Black Americans may have to travel farther to get a COVID-19 vaccination.
📰 What’s going on in your county or neighborhood? We organized recent coverage of the coronavirus pandemic by local counties and Philly neighborhoods mentioned in the stories to make it easier for you to find the info you care about.
📈The coronavirus has swept across the Philadelphia region and cases continue to mount. The Inquirer and Spotlight PA are compiling geographic data on tests conducted, cases confirmed, and deaths caused by the virus. Track the spread here.
Citing pandemic concerns, the head of Philadelphia Federation of Teachers told members not to report to school buildings, despite a threat of disciplinary action. Superintendent William R. Hite Jr. has said he expects 2,000 prekindergarten through second grade teachers to show up at schools Monday in advance of a Feb. 22 reopening for 9,000 students. “There is absolutely no reason, other than sheer cruelty, to bring members into unsafe buildings Monday,” PFT president Jerry Jordan said in a statement. He said he would be meeting with union stewards to discuss plans for Monday, and directed members to work remotely.
Philadelphia residents experienced elevated rates of anxiety and depression due to work-related disruptions during the first wave of COVID-19 last spring and summer, according to researchers at he Dornsife School of Public Health at Drexel University. In a survey of more than 900 adults, they found that 45% of women qualified as having anxiety, and 13%, depression. Among men, 31% qualified for anxiety and 8% for depression. Respondents who worked in fields that were most directly affected by the pandemic and the resulting lockdown — such as health care, entertainment, and personal services — experienced more symptoms of anxiety and depression than those in other professions.
- These 8 principles of social distancing can help you figure out what you can and can’t do.
- If you’ve hit a COVID-19 wall, here are ways to cope.
- The coronavirus is mainly transmitted through the air. Here’s how to tell if your ventilation is OK.
- How does the virus affect your entire body?
- Here’s what to know about traveling safely during the pandemic.
The pandemic is a good time for bonding with a good book, or maybe a stack of them. And it’s also a good time to support local independent bookshops. Shop in person or online to buy new books and gift cards — and sometimes, even audiobooks. We’ve rounded up more than a dozen Philadelphia-area indie bookshops that can still help you get your reading fix. Check out the list here.
🎵 Have you heard about Amorphous? He’s the hottest DJ on internet, and he’s live from Montco.
🎻 Philadelphia Orchestra’s Lunar New Year Celebration Concert, WinterFest at Briar Bush, and other things to check out this weekend.
🍰 Terrill Haigler, better known as “Ya Fav Trashman” on Instagram, has some Black-owned restaurants and bakeries he wants you to try.
- Beyond its role in the pandemic, messenger RNA could play even a bigger, role reports the MIT Techonology Review.
- In its “primal scream” series, the New York Times examines the pandemic’s effect on working mothers in America.
- As the variant threat builds, the Biden administration is pursuing a new strategy, according to Politico.
