Eagles took a beating to get to the playoffs. Here are some of the injuries.

The Eagles took beatings head to toe on the way to the NFL playoffs. None suffered a life-threatening sudden cardiac arrest like Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin. But the shoulders, groins, knees, kidneys, and heads of the Eagles got their fair share of blows. In addition, concussions forced players to miss time on the field.

Here are some of the main injuries that shaped the Eagles’ road to this weekend’s divisional-round game against the New York Giants.

Torn ACL

The mere mention of an ACL tear can send a chill down the spine of some Eagles fans.

The knee injury ended Carson Wentz’s 2017 season, making the Eagles underdogs in that year’s playoffs that ended with Philadelphia’s first ever Super Bowl. More than a decade before Wentz, Donovan McNabb ended a season early because of the same injury.

In Week 1 of the 2022 season, defensive end Derek Barnett limped off the field in Detroit with a torn anterior cruciate ligament. The 26-year-old first-round draft pick in 2017 ended his season before finishing a full game.

ACL injuries are extremely common among both pros and “weekend athletes,” including children. The role of the ligament is to help stabilize the knee and it is particularly prone to tearing in sports where the knee is exposed to abrupt stops and sudden changes in direction, according to the Mayo Clinic. A direct blow to the knee can also cause an ACL tear.

The ACL can be surgically reconstructed but recovery may be long (Wentz’ recovery took more than nine months), and about half of injuries will leave some damage to the knee. An ACL injury also increases the risk of arthritis in the knee.

Shoulder sprains

The Eagles’ first loss of the season came mid-November against the Washington Commanders. The day after, fans learned that tight end Dallas Goedert hurt his shoulder on a controversial play in that game. He missed five games and returned in time to face the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve. “Dallas in Dallas has a nice ring to it,” he joked to an Inquirer reporter at the time.

Earlier in December, quarterback Jalen Hurts suffered a similar shoulder injury during the Eagles’ win over the Chicago Bears. He missed two games — two losses — and returned in time to help the Birds clinch the top seed in their last game of the regular season.

A shoulder sprain is an injury to a ligament in the shoulder area. More serious shoulder injuries can involve a fracture, a tear, a dislocation, or instability of the shoulder.

A sprain is painful and limits movement but it eventually heals itself, John Vasudevan, a sports medicine doctor at Penn Medicine, told The Inquirer. The process can take up to six weeks.

The challenge for athletes like Hurts and Goerdert is that they might be eager to play and help the team, which could prolong recovery time. Vasudevan said that with this type of injury it’s sometimes up to the team doctor to say “you probably shouldn’t play just yet.”

After a bye week to help him heal, Hurts is not listed on the Eagles injury report ahead of Saturday’s game against the Giants and is a “full go,” according to coach Nick Sirianni.

Sprains are not specific to the shoulder. Rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis sprained his ankle during the Oct. 30 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Initially, he was unable to put weight on his right foot but he improved week after week, returning after four games.

Kidney laceration

About three NFL players suffer a kidney injury every season, according to a 2008 study, and this year one of them was Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

The 25-year-old was hit during the team’s Week 12 victory against the Green Bay Packers. He was diagnosed with a kidney laceration.

A laceration is a cut to the kidney that happens from blunt trauma, such as a tackle in a football game. The severity of kidney lacerations varies.

But Gardner-Johnson’s injury was believed to be more moderate and didn’t require surgery, which is good news for his long-term kidney function, Daniel Eun, a urologist at Temple University Hospital who did not examine Gardner himself, told The Inquirer.

Gardner-Johnson returned for the last game of the regular season after missing five weeks.

The lingering injuries into the playoffs

There is never a good time to get hit in the groin, but it is especially a bummer on Christmas Eve ahead of a playoff run. But that was the luck of offensive tackle Lane Johnson.

Johnson tore an abductor muscle, a “core muscle” that contributes to hip movement and stability. The 32-year-old decided to delay surgery until after the playoffs, a decision he made in consultation with multiple experts.

Johnson returned to the practice field last week and is expected to be ready for the Giants game.

The only player on the Eagles’ injury report who did not participate in practice as of Tuesday before the game was Avonte Maddox.

The team’s starting slot cornerback had an injury-filled season. He tweaked his ankle in September, hurt his hamstring in November, and injured his toe in the same Dallas game in which Johnson injured his groin.