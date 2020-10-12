Thanks for the question, John. I am sure in this week’s news conference Schwartz will address that issue. You are talking about the 35-yard touchdown reception by Chase Claypool, his fourth TD of the game (one came on a run). He was covered by linebacker Nate Gerry, who has drawn his share of criticism for his pass coverage this season. The real question is on a third-and-8 play, and knowing the Steelers had to pass, why was Gerry in the game? One of the knocks against Schwartz is that there aren’t enough in-game adjustments. After Claypool torched the Eagles all game, one would think that they would do a little more to take him away from the offense. Of course, the Steelers have such a solid receiving corps that a number of players can make big plays. Still, none of them should be covered by a linebacker, especially one who has struggled like Gerry. I think we are all awaiting Schwartz’s response.