Yes, it’s really over. I won’t hit you with a “happy Monday,” as I know many Eagles fans are still wallowing in last night’s season-ending 17-9 loss to the Seahawks. Quarterback Carson Wentz left the game with a concussion in the first quarter, cutting short his playoff debut after only two offensive drives. He suffered the injury after a helmet-to-helmet hit from Seattle defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, a hit that didn’t draw a flag. I’m sure the controversial collision will be talked about at your office, local Wawa, or dinner table today. For a 40-yard backup who’s been in the league since 2002, Josh McCown played well, but it wasn’t enough to carry the injury-ravaged, practice-squad-player-filled team to next week.