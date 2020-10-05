And while Carson Wentz’s injury history is a reason that he shouldn’t get too many carries, the Eagles this season have been more effective when he runs the ball. Wentz gained 2 yards on one carry against Washington. He gained 7 yards on two carries with a touchdown against the Rams. The last two games, Wentz has been a bigger part of the running game. Against Cincinnati, he gained 65 yards on nine carries (7.22 avg.) and scored a touchdown. He rushed for 37 yards on seven carries (5.3 avg.) and scored on an impressive 11-yard run against the 49ers.