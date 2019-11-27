Robert Pignatello, President of Lock Haven University, performs a concert at Broken Axe Brew House to raise money for the student retention fund for students who desperately need a few hundred dollars to help keep them in school on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019. "I wanted to start raising money to help keep students stay in school from their first and second year," Pignatello said. "It's a way for the community to help support the students and help them be succesful."